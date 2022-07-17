Watch: Naomi Osaka dances on the streets of Tokyo on her return to Japan

Naomi Osaka was seen dancing on the streets of Tokyo on her return to her home country of Japan.

The Japanese star shared a photograph of herself on Instagram making a V sign, as well as a video where she dances in the rain as she crosses the street. Several admirers posted comments in response to the uplifting video on the photo-sharing app.

Osaka was last seen in action at the French Open, where she lost her first-round match against Amanda Anisomova. She opted not to take part at Wimbledon following the WTA's decision to strip the tournament of its ranking points.

Naomi Osaka's history at the Grand Slams

Naomi Osaka lost to Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 French Open

Naomi Osaka created history when she became the first-ever Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title at the 2018 US Open.

The Japanese, who was then 21, defeated her childhood idol Serena Williams in an incident-marred final in New York. Williams, who got into a heated altercation with umpire Carlos Ramos, received a game penalty en route to a 6-2, 6-4 defeat.

The youngster went on to win a second consecutive Grand Slam title at the 2019 Australian Open when she got past Petra Kvitova 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-4 in the final.

Despite reaching the quarterfinals of both the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, Osaka struggled with her form in the midst of injuries, making a third-round exit at the 2019 French Open.

After failing to advance past the first round at Wimbledon, she was unable to defend her US Open title, losing to Belinda Bencic for the third time that season.

Osaka reached the final of the Cincinnati Open in 2020 but had to retire mid-match to hand Victoria Azarenka the title. The two clashed yet again in the final of the US Open soon after, with Osaka fighting hard to come back from a set down to win her second title in New York in three years.

OptaAce @OptaAce



_insider #Wimbledon 2020 - Elena #Rybakina is the first female player to win a Grand Slam final thanks to a comeback win since Naomi Osaka at the US Open 2020 against Victoria Azarenka. Reverse. @WTA _insider @WTA 2022 #Wimbledon 2020 - Elena #Rybakina is the first female player to win a Grand Slam final thanks to a comeback win since Naomi Osaka at the US Open 2020 against Victoria Azarenka. Reverse.@WTA_insider @WTA #Wimbledon2022 #Wimbledon

A fourth Grand Slam title evoked comparisons with the best in the business as she won the Australian Open for the second time last year.

After defeating Serena Williams in the semifinals, Osaka prevailed against Jennifer Brady, 6-4, 6-3, in the title round at Melbourne.

Osaka's progress was hampered by mental health issues, which began during last year's French Open. After missing Wimbledon, the four-time Grand Slam champion lost to Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the US Open after losing her composure during the contest.

Despite reaching the final of the Miami Open earlier this year, Osaka has had a disappointing season and will be looking to return to form at the upcoming US Open.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far