Naomi Osaka discloses major obstacle after sudden weather change upon return to New York from Australian Open

Naomi Osaka was spotted in New York after finishing her Australian stint at the beginning of the 2025 season. However, the former World No. 1 was not thrilled with the sheer temperature drop between the two places.

Osaka has had a great run in 2025 so far. The Japanese player has yet to be defeated in a complete match this season. She began playing at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where she reached the final. However, despite winning the first set in the summit clash, she had to retire against Clara Tauson.

A similar thing happened to the four-time Major champion at the Australian Open. In her third-round match, Osaka could not play after the first set and had to retire against Belinda Bencic, cutting short on what could have been a deep run at a Major after a long time.

However, after her Australian Open campaign, Osaka returned to New York. That was a serious change in surroundings as far as temperatures are concerned. At this time of year, Melbourne was at the peak of the Australian summer season and had temperatures in the 30s for most days. On the other hand, New York has been experiencing sub-zero temperatures.

Osaka shared a picture, rueing that she did not have enough warm clothes as she just returned from Australia.

"Coming from Australia so I don't have anything in my suitcase for this weather" said Osaka (via Instagram story).

Naomi Osaka experiences a temperature drop after her travels (Source: naomiosaka/Instagram)

The next possible event where Osaka might play is at the Qatar Open, which is set to start on February 10.

"I could've gone far in the tournament"- Naomi Osaka after her retirement at the Australian Open

After she retired due to an injury against Belinda Bencic, Naomi Osaka said she was disappointed she could not continue. The two-time Major champion in Melbourne felt if she was fit enough to serve in the match, she could have won it and made a deep run at the Slam.

"Yes, but I think the positives is also why I'm negative. I feel like if I could've served I could've potentially won and I could've gone far in the tournament," said Osaka in a press conference (via tennis-infinity.com)

However, the Japanese player was satisfied with the overall playing level on the court. She was happy that she could play a close match despite not being 100 percent physically, and now her focus would be to get healthy as soon as possible.

"I think I played really well today regardless of the fact I was injured. And it was really fun to play such a close battle and the points were fun while I was playing them. I just hope I can figure it out and figure out how to get healthy in time," added Osaka.

If not injured, Osaka could have made a deep run. She has four quarterfinal appearances at Majors so far, going on to lift the trophy every time.

