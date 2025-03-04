Naomi Osaka discloses how she really feels about her physique now after "long post-pregnancy journey" admission

Naomi Osaka recently opened up about her current feelings towards her physique following her "long post-pregnancy journey." Osaka gave birth to her daughter, Shai, in July 2023.

Osaka kicked off her 2025 season at the ASB Classic, where she defeated the likes of Lina Glushko, Julia Grabher, Hailey Baptiste, and Alycia Parks. She advanced to the final against Clara Tauson, winning the first set 6-4 before being forced to retire due to an abdominal injury.

The four-time Grand Slam champion then competed at the Australian Open, where she defeated Caroline Garcia and Karolina Muchova in the first and second rounds, respectively . However, her run at the tournament ended in the third round against Belinda Bencic when she withdrew from the match after the first set due to a strained abdominal muscle.

Following her exit from the Melbourne Major, Naomi Osaka has not competed in any tournament. She is currently preparing to begin her campaign at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, a tournament she won in 2018.

Recently, Osaka took to social media to share a video of her training at Indian Wells. She wrote that she is loving her current "muscle definition," and also stated that it has been a "long journey post pregnancy" to get her body to where she wants.

"I know nobody cares but I'm kinda happy with my muscle definition now. It's been a long journey post pregnancy 😭 ," Osaka captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Osaka's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram]

After giving birth to Shai, Naomi Osaka made her comeback to the court in 2024 at the Brisbane International. She secured a win against Tamara Korpatsch in the first round before losing to Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

Naomi Osaka will face Camila Osorio in the first round at BNP Paribas Open 2025 at Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka at BNP Paribas Open 2024 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Naomi Osaka will begin her campaign at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open by facing Camila Osorio in the first round. The two players previously met only once on the WTA Tour, in the first round of the 2022 Australian Open, where the former World No.1 emerged victorious with a score of 6-3, 6-3

The winner of the first round clash between Osaka and Osorio will advance to face 22nd seed Clara Tauson in the second round of the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in California.

Last year, Naomi Osaka had defeated qualifier Sara Errani 6-3, 6-1 and 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova 7-5, 6-3 in the first and second rounds, respectively, before succumbing to 24th seed Elise Mertens 5-7, 4-6 in the third round.

Osaka has clinched the BNP Paribas Open title once before, in 2018. She defeated Maria Sharapova 6-4, 6-4 in the first round and then bested 31st seed Agnieszka Radwanska 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.

The former World No.1 overcame qualifier Sachia Vickery 6-3, 6-3 and Maria Sakkari 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. She then defeated fifth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and secured a spot in the final by triumphing over top seed Simona Halep 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals.

In the championship showdown, Naomi Osaka emerged victorious against 20th seed Daria Kasatkina 6–3, 6–2 to win the 2018 BNP Paribas Open, her first WTA Tour title of her career.

