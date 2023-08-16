Nick Kyrgios stirred controversy on social media when he took a sarcastic dig at fans for their sympathy towards Andrey Rublev's emotional outburst during his second-round loss in Cincinnati.

Rublev, who is known to be emotionally turbulent during matches, was captured by the on-court cameras having a breakdown during the changeover against Emil Ruusuvuori. The Russian eventually lost the clash in three sets and is now on a three-match losing streak.

While the situation ideally demanded sympathy from the Aussie as well, he used the opportunity instead to point out the double standard in how some players are treated as compared to others for showing emotional vulnerability.

"Funny for some it’s ‘raw’ & ‘showing emotions," he wrote, followed by three laughing emojis

Kyrgios' response was met with widespread condemnation from the tennis universe. One fan even went as far as to ask Naomi Osaka to drop the Aussie from her agency due to how he trivialized Rublev's mental health issues.

"Nick, you are truly the worst and have sunk lower than I thought if you’re even making fun of Andrey from your couch. @naomiosaka @stuartduguid please drop this guy from your agency! It makes me question your values."

Another fan questioned Kyrgios' audacity to disapprove of Rublev, considering that the Russian didn't actually affect anyone during his emotional breakdown. They also alluded how Kyrgios' meltdowns are far more explosive than those of any other player.

"Where does this moron find the f****** audacity. At least Rublev isn't abusing absolutely everyone and everything in the arena when things don't go his way like you."

Many fans came to Rublev's defense, claiming how unlike Kyrgios, he doesn't disrespect umpires and other on-court personnel.

"Yes, Rublev crying to himself in his chair is just him letting his emotions out but you abusing the umpire, ball kids, opponents and everyone under the sun when things don’t go your way and throwing your racket that could actually hurt someone else isn’t! hope this helps!"

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans on social media:

Nick Kyrgios has only played one match in 2023, will fall out of ATP top 400 rankings later this year

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic pose at the 2022 Wimbledon trophy ceremony

While the 2022 Wimbledon finalist continues to turn heads online, he has only played three matches since reaching the quarterfinals of last year's US Open, with two of them coming at last year's Japan Open.

In January, Kyrgios underwent an arthroscoping surgery for a recurring knee injury, which forced him to skip this year's Australian Open. The Aussie eventually made his much-awaited at the 2023 Stuttgart Open in June, but lost to China's Wu Yibing in straight sets.

The former World No. 13 was then forced to withdraw from the 2023 Wimbledon Championships due to injury again. Ranked 127th in the world at the moment, he has also withdrawn from the upcoming US Open. As a consequence of his absence in Flushing Meadows (where he was defending 360 ranking points), he will dip outside of the top 400 in the ATP rankings in September.

It should be noted, however, that he will receive a protected ranking when he makes his return to the court, which will make him eligible for direct entry into ATP Tour events despite his low world ranking.

