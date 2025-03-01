Naomi Osaka drops 4-word reaction to Stefanos Tsitsipas joking about his maiden ATP 500 win at Dubai

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka commented on Stefanos Tsitsipas' Instagram post after the Greek won his maiden ATP 500 title in Dubai on Saturday, March 1.

Ad

World No. 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas was playing in his 12th final at an ATP 500 final event, and he had lost his previous 11 finals in the category. The 26-year-old Greek defeated Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3 to win his first ATP 500 title and his 12th ATP title of his career.

Tsitsipas had also lost the Dubai Open finals in 2019 (to Roger Federer) and 2020 (to Novak Djokovic), so many people were doubting if he would win the title now.

Ad

Trending

Following his victory, the former World No. 3 posted an image with the trophy on Instagram and wrote:

"They said my game was sinking... so I got myself a boat."

Ad

The four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka enjoyed the caption, and she commented:

"lol caption kinda ate 😂👏🏾

Screengrab of Naomi Osaka's comment

Tsitsipas had an 11-18 win-loss record in the finals of the ATP events in singles before the Dubai Open 2025 final. He lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets 4-6, 2-6 when they faced each other in their only previous ATP 500 final at the 2022 ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam.

Ad

Stefanos Tsitsipas is ecstatic to be back in Top 10

Stefanos Tsitsipas was in the Top 10 of the men's singles ATP Rankings for almost five consecutive years, from March 2019 to February 2024, but last year dropped out of the Top 10. But with his latest title, he is back into the Top 10 for the first time since May 2024.

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates with the trophy and ball kids after victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the final during day fourteen of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

The two-time major runner-up was overjoyed after receiving the trophy and expressed his delight at returning to the Top 10 ranking.

Ad

“These are the things we are fighting for as professional tennis players. To be owning a spot in the Top 10 is definitely one of the greatest feelings a tennis player can experience. It comes with hard work and sacrifices, but I’m happy that I’m in a position where I can really celebrate,” Tsitsipas said via ATP Tour.

Tsitsipas is only 75 points behind the eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev in the Live ATP Rankings. The Greek lost in the fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open and in the second round at the Miami Open last year, so he has a chance to improve his rankings at the next two events before the clay court season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline