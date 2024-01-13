Martina Navratilova recently weighed in on Naomi Osaka's chances at the 2024 Australian Open.

Osaka, who skipped the 2023 season due to pregnancy, is set to make her Melbourne Slam comeback at the 2024 event (January 14- 28).

As a new mother, the Japanese has also been vocal about her new-found purpose on court. Ahead of her Grand Slam return, Naomi Osaka stated that one of her main goals is to “show daughter Shai that she’s capable of everything.”

Martina Navratilova recently discussed how the former World No. 1’s new role as a mother would likely impact her comeback journey.

“She’s always been very shy, to the point where it can get in the way. Obviously, having a child changes so many of your perspectives. So many walls that we put up have to come down when you’re a mom,” she said, as per WTA Tennis.

To prepare for the Slam, Naomi Osaka recently contested the WTA 500 Brisbane International, which was her first tournament in 15 months. At the event, the former World No. 1 defeated World No. 83 Tamara Korpatsch in the opener. She, however, fell short against fellow former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

With just two matches under her belt before the Australian Open, Martina Navratilova opined that winning a third title at the event in 2024 would be a tall order for Osaka.

"I think it’s too soon for having any high hopes, since it’s been so long since she played," the 18-time Grand Slam champion said.

Navratilova noted that she expects Naomi Osaka to produce a decent result in Melbourne, but the 26-year-old should not expect to win her fifth Grand Slam there.

"I expect her to do well enough, but she can’t expect to win in Australia. But, certainly, she’s capable of beating anybody, " Martina Navratilova added.

Naomi Osaka to take the Rod Laver Arena for her first match at Australian Open 2024

Naomi Osaka pictured during a practice session at the 2024 Australian Open

Naomi Osaka, a two-time champion at the Australian Open (2019, 2021), is gearing up to make her mark yet again at the Slam Down Under. The current World No. 833 has earned a main draw entry through a protected ranking of World No. 46.

Osaka is scheduled to kick off her campaign on Monday, January 15 at the Rod Laver Arena. She would have to be on her toes from the get-go at the event, having drawn a tough opponent in 16th seed Caroline Garcia in the opening round.

During her pre-tournament press conference, Naomi Osaka spoke about their upcoming clash.

"I think it's definitely tough, of course," she said about the former World No. 4. "She's seeded. Whenever I play her, I always think she's an incredible player. She has every shot that a top-five player needs."

While Osaka admitted that facing Garcia in the opener would be 'tough,' the four-time Grand Slam champion hinted she would be taking the challenge in her stride.

"In a weird way I'm glad I'm playing a seed so that hopefully, if I get through that, the next match won't be as difficult," she said.

