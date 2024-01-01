Naomi Osaka expresses gratitude to Allyson Felix for her encouragement after winning first match in 15 months at 2024 Brisbane International

Naomi Osaka recently expressed her gratitude to Allyson Felix, the most decorated female Olympian in track and field, for her support after winning her first match in 15 months at the 2024 Brisbane International.

Osaka, who took a break from tennis in September 2022 to focus on her family and motherhood, defeated Germany's Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 7-6(9) in the first round.

Felix, who retired from athletics after the 2022 track season, shared Osaka’s winning post on her Instagram story on Monday, January 1.

"Welcome back @naomiosaka, that mom strength. So excited to watch your journey continue on and off the court," Felix wrote.

Osaka then reposted Felix’s story on her account and wrote:

"💗💗💗 thank you!"

The 26-year-old recently discussed the hurdles of balancing motherhood and a demanding tennis career. Osaka also revealed that she sought parenting tips from Felix.

"For athletic moms, I actually talked to Allyson Felix. She had a lot of really good advice. I talked to her a lot before the birth and then after the birth. I see her and all the incredible things she does. She's paved the way for a lot of us,” Osaka said. (via Eurosport)

"She's having her second child too, but just watching her grow even beyond being an athlete, being a business woman I think is so incredible. It's opened my eyes to how strong moms are,” she added.

Naomi Osaka to face Karolina Pliskova in the 2024 Brisbane International 2R

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Brisbane International

Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova will lock horns in a second-round match at the 2024 Brisbane International on Wednesday.

Osaka, the two-time Australian Open champion, is making her return to the tour after a 15-month hiatus.

Pliskova, meanwhile, is a three-time champion in Brisbane, having won the title in 2017, 2019 and 2020. The Czech, currently ranked No. 39 in the world, received a bye in the first round and will be eager to make a strong start to her 2024 campaign.

The head-to-head record between Osaka and Pliskova stands in favor of the latter, 3-5. Their most recent clash was in the semifinals of the 2020 Brisbane International, where Pliskova edged Osaka in three sets.

Both players are known for their powerful and aggressive baseline game, as well as their big serves. The winner will move on to the third round, where they could face either third seed Jelena Ostapenko or Camila Giorgi.

