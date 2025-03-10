Naomi Osaka finds solace at home after Indian Wells heartbreak

WTA star Naomi Osaka treated herself with a relaxing schedule at home. The Japanese indicated going through immense pain after her failed campaign at the BNP Paribas Open. She also mentioned how being at home finally freed her from stress and fatigue.

Naomi Osaka's 2025 season faced another setback at Indian Wells. The WTA star entered her opening-round match against Camila Osorio with hopes of breaking into the top 64. However, her expectations took a hit as she suffered a straight-set loss against the Colombian. This loss followed a month-long break after her third-round exit in Melbourne.

After almost two days of her exit from the WTA 1000 event, Osaka shared glimpses of her relaxing getaway from competition. The 27-year-old posted pictures in which she can be seen soaking her legs in a tub. While cherishing the rehabilitating schedule, the WTA star simply dropped a sign of feeling fatigued.

"Pain," she wrote.

In another story, she was seen posing against a mirror at the gym while clicking a selfie. This clearly unveiled the levels of comfort the WTA star gets while being at her place.

"Back home shenanigans," she captioned her story.

Residing in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Naomi Osaka has been on the hunt to seek stability after she took a maternity break in January 2023. Despite several attempts to chase down momentum, disappointments still continue to follow her path.

Naomi Osaka admits to having played the "worst match" of her career

Naomi Osaka's disappointing exit from the BNP Paribas Open was followed by a shocking post. The four-time major champion marked her defeat against the Colombian Camila Osorio as the worst match she has played in her career. She took to the social media platform 'Threads' to express her feelings.

"Worst match I've ever played in my life. Wow, I'm so sorry to everyone who watched that," the 27-year-old wrote.

A similar sense of disappointment was also seen in her responses at the press conference. Rectifying her statement on Threads, she finally mentioned that the happening was just a "bump on the road".

"There were certain things that felt extremely off because I could only start to practice serving after a certain amount of time. I think given the situation, it wasn't that terrible. It just feels like a little bump in the road," she said.

After her last victory at the 2021 Australian Open, Naomi Osaka is on the hunt for a title. Although she made it to the finals at Auckland, luck didn't side with her, ending the campaign with a close call defeat against Clara Tauson.

