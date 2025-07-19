  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 19, 2025 05:21 GMT
Atlanta Dream v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
Naomi Osaka Flexes Her Anime Taste, Highlights Love for Gachiakuta - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka recently shared about her favorites when it comes to anime series. Hailing from Japan, it turns out that the four-time Grand Slam champion is a full-on anime connoisseur.

In a series of Instagram stories posted just hours ago, the tennis icon showcased her love for two wildly different anime series. Firstly, Osaka posted a story featuring the cast of fan-favorite romantic comedy Toradora! Here's what she wrote in the caption:

“Also my anime list is goated 🐐 nobody is touching the range or versatility.”

In the next story, Osaka shared an image promoting the stylish anime Gachiakuta. The graphic she shared mentions that the next episode will drop on July 27. Alongside the visual of the show’s main character, Rudo, she added a personal note:

“This is spectacular btw. I wish I would've let it marinate more 😭.”
Osaka&#039;s Instagram story
Osaka's Instagram story

For those unfamiliar, Gachiakuta is a dark fantasy series where the protagonist is framed for murder and thrown into a dystopian world known as "the Pit," filled with mutated garbage beasts. Meanwhile, Toradora! follows a heartwarming high school romance.

Anime helped Naomi Osaka bond with her sister

This isn’t the first time Naomi Osaka has flexed her love for anime. In the past, she’s referenced Naruto, Death Note and Attack on Titan, and has even hinted at collaborating in the anime space.

She grew up watching a lot of manga and anime alongside her sister Mari. In December 2020, Nakayoshi magazine featured a special manga titled Unrivaled Naomi Tenkaichi. The manga was modeled after Osaka. Notably, her sister helped with the character’s creation.

"Growing up reading manga/watching anime was something that bonded me and my sister immensely so this is really exciting for both of us," Naomi Osaka wrote on X.
In an interview, Osaka said she has often likened herself to Naruto Uzumaki. She told Highsnobiety:

"Just watching as an outsider and seeing all the work that he put in, was really cool when I was younger. He was the outcast, and then he proved himself to people, and we started believing in him. That stubbornness is something maybe I have a little bit."

At last year's U.S. Open, Osaka teamed up with Nike and designer Yoon Ahn to craft outfits inspired by magical girl anime and Harajuku fashion. It remains to be seen if her return to New York this season will lead to something similar.

