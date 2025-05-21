Naomi Osaka French Open 2025 sneakers: Where to buy, price, & everything you need to know

Naomi Osaka's latest sneakers for the 2025 French Open can be bought for $170 on the Nike website. The four-time Grand Slam champion has opted for pink hues this time, with the shoe called "Nike GP Challenge 1-Naomi Osaka."

Osaka will enter Paris for the eighth time this year. She registered a fourth-round exit in the Italian Open, losing to Peyton Stearns in three sets. The American outlasted her in a thrilling encounter, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4).

The 27-year-old flaunted her latest customised sneakers with Nike on X, writing:

"Spring is sakura season. The girlies are gonna love this one."

Osaka is known for her innovative fashion choices on tour. The above shoe is an exclusive player-edition colorway, inspired by the ornate bouquet from the French Baroque era; it is not her signature sneakers. The "Pink Foam" colorway blends four shades of pink as a stylish tribute to Parisian culture.

Fans quickly predicted that the Japanese could wear a similar colored outfit for the French Open, following her trend at the Australian Open and Indian Wells this year. She donned matching shoes and outfits at both events in the past.

Osaka has four Major titles to her name, but has yet to get her hands on the French Open trophy. She's reached the third round in Paris three times in her career (2016, 2018, 2019), her best result at the event.

The Japanese professional has had a difficult season so far, dealing with constant fitness issues. She was one set away from claiming the title in Auckland, but was forced to retire against Clara Tauson.

Naomi Osaka had opted for a dragon and flowers-themed shoe at the 2024 French Open

Naomi Osaka in action at the 2024 French Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka had caught the shutterbugs' attention with her customized dragons and flowers-themed shoes at the 2024 French Open. She felt the sneakers gave her the strength to compete on the court.

"The most beautiful tennis shoes ever. They have dragons and flowers on them, and they are two different colors and I feel like it gives me a lot of strength, which is a really good thing," Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka competes in her flowers and dragon-themed shoes at the 2024 French Open - Source: Getty

After a gruelling win over Lucia Bronzetti in the first round, Osaka almost humbled the defending champion Iga Swiatek. She was one game away from defeating the Pole but eventually succumbed to a 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5 loss in the second round.

Osaka has captured a clay title this year, the ITF Saint Malo, beating Kaja Juvan 6-1, 7-5 in the final.

The former World No. 1 will hope to make a deep run this year. She is expected to begin her campaign at the event next week.

