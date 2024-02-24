Tennis fans had hilarious reactions to Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, Victoria Azarenka, Jelena Ostapenko, and other WTA stars posing together for a picture.

Sabalenka, Osaka, Azarenka, and Ostapenko, along with Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens, gathered for a star-studded picture, seemingly at the Australian Open, the most recent tournament where they all competed.

A clip from the photoshoot piqued the interest of tennis fans due to the interesting dynamics on display between the players. With Naomi Osaka having a deadpan reaction to Aryna Sabalenka goofing off while posing, one fan joked about the Japanese seemingly having no patience for the World No. 2's antics.

"Naomi not giving a sh*t about Aryna being goofy," the fan posted.

Another fan poked fun at Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko's distant stance, especially compared to Azarenka's warm embrace with Sabalenka, who stood on her other side.

The apparent tension between the duo comes as no surprise given their contentious on-court rivalry, which was recently on display at the Qatar Open when Azarenka snubbed the Latvian's gesture for a racket tap at the net.

"Penko & Vika not touching each other," the fan commented.

Other fans joked about the lack of enthusiasm from the players, observing that only Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka seemed to be enjoying themselves.

"Why does everyone else look so over it," a fan wrote.

"My Belarusian sisters the only ones having fun out there," another fan chimed in.

Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka, and Jelena Ostapenko to be in action at Indian Wells 2024

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka, and Jelena Ostapenko are all set to feature at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, scheduled to take place from March 6-17.

They will join a star-studded lineup featuring the likes of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff, and defending champion Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka will be on the hunt for her maiden title at the WTA 1000 event after losing to Rybakina in the final last year in straight sets. Azarenka, meanwhile, will aim for her third title at the tournament, having previously triumphed in 2012 and 2016.

2018 champion Osaka will make her comeback to Indian Wells alongside fellow returning mother Angelique Kerber. Grand Slam champions Sofia Kenin, Sloane Stephens, and Barbora Krejcikova are also set to be in action at the prestigious event.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams and fellow former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki have received a wildcard entry into the main draw of the tournament.

