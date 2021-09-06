"Naomi Osaka doesn't have to hit another tennis ball the rest of her life, she should do whatever makes her happy" - Mardy Fish

Former American No. 1 Mardy Fish believes that four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka should focus on things that make her happy rather than worry about when she will return to the court.

Naomi Osaka suffered a shock three-set loss to 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez in the US Open third round on Friday. After the match, Osaka revealed that the joy of winning matches had been replaced by relief in recent times. The Japense also claimed she felt 'very sad' whenever she lost, and described her state as 'not normal'.

While not many have been in her shoes, Mardy Fish, a former world No. 7, can proably relate to Naomi Osaka more than others. Fish was one of the first tennis players to talk openly about his own mental health struggles.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the 39-year-old opined that Naomi Osaka should do things that motivate her so that she could find peace and comfort soon.

"I would tell her, do whatever makes you happy," Fish said. "Naomi Osaka doesn’t have to hit another tennis ball the rest of her life, and if that makes her happy, that’s what she should do. I think she would regret that, but it’s whatever makes her want to get up in the morning and be happy. And whatever she’s been doing for the last couple months, or however long it’s been, is not doing that for her right now. So hopefully she finds peace and comfort."

Mardy Fish, who is part of a new Netflix docuseries that focuses on his own journey and struggles with mental health, added that Naomi Osaka needs to prioritize her own well-being first. At the same time, the American expressed hope that Osaka can rediscover her love for the game that has made her a global icon.

"That last press conference was her being really open," Fish said. "I think it's really important to put yourself first and what you feel is important to you and what makes you happy, and hopefully tennis is in there for her. I think it is."

"I know she understands her place in history," he added. "But the stuff outside the court has now gotten to her more than just wins and losses, and it’s unfortunate, but it’s important for her to make sure she feels comfortable again and happy again."

"I'm not really sure why it happens the way it happens now" - Naomi Osaka following her US Open loss

Naomi Osaka at the US Open

Naomi Osaka's press conference following her third-round US Open loss on Friday provided a clear but concerning insight into her frame of mind. The 23-year-old fought back tears as she responded to questions from the media, but stayed on to complete the press conference.

Covering her face with her cap, Osaka struggled to articulate her thoughts and feelings into words. She did reveal, however, that she would be taking a break from tennis for a while.

Even though she struggled in the press room just as much as she struggled on the court against Fernandez, Naomi Osaka was as honest about her feelings and struggles as she has ever been.

"Normally I feel like I like challenges. But recently I feel very anxious when things don't go my way, and I feel like you can feel that. I'm not really sure why it happens the way it happens now. But, yeah, it's basically why. You could kind of see that. I was kind of like a little kid," Naomi Osaka said on Friday.

"How do I go around saying this? I feel like for me recently, like, when I win I don't feel happy," she added. "I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad. I don't think that's normal. I didn't really want to cry, but basically I feel like... (Tearing up.)"

Edited by Musab Abid