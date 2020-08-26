Naomi Osaka is inspired by Roger Federer's cool disposition; recalls incident where she 'almost caused a catastrophic injury to the legend'

20-time Major winner Roger Federer happens to be one of the greatest sportsmen of all time, and it's not only the Swiss' field of work which helped bring him in vogue. With a charming, clean image coupled with an outgoing personality, Roger Federer has won the hearts of millions of fans in the tennis world.

Many people have come to develop the utmost respect for Roger Federer, for having overcome his histrionics-filled youth to become tennis' most celebrated champion. While the sport and its viewership should be thankful for Federer, the Swiss' colleagues appreciate Roger Federer's stature in the tennis community too.

No tennis player has quite had the aura that Roger Federer is cloaked in, and Naomi Osaka might agree with that too. A fan of the Fed Express by her own admission, the Japanese rising star spoke about her having idolized Federer as a teen and having watched the Swiss practice.

In an interview with Tennis Now, Naomi Osaka revealed that, as a child, she ran to the practice court on which Roger Federer was practicing. It's fair to say Osaka has come unbelievably far since then, having squared off against the Swiss legend at the 2018 Hopman Cup.

Found out Roger Federer was practicing and wanted to see his demeanour and stuff: Naomi Osaka

Roger Federer is always focused when on-court

Having grown up in Florida as a young phenom in her age category, Osaka recalled having how Roger Federer's cool disposition has inspired her outlook towards the game. Osaka said:

"I used to live in Florida, so I went to the Miami Open... so it was just really cool to walk around and run to Roger Federer's practice court when everyone found out that he was practicing just see his demeanor and stuff," Osaka said after her Round-of-32 victory over Karolina Muchova.

Besides Federer, Naomi Osaka also described herself as a Rafael Nadal fan during the interview, leaving no qualms about which sportsmen have inspired the former World No.1 to develop a winner's mentality.

Advertisement

"I found myself watching some players that were really negative and thinking to myself, like, wow, I don't think I would ever root for them. For me, that's how I try to outwardly be more positive," Osaka added, further vindicating the mild-mannered and calm attitude of Roger Federer.

I almost caused a catastrophic injury to Roger Federer: Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka almost ran Roger Federer over once

Naomi Osaka got the golden opportunity to share the same court with Roger Federer in a match at the 2018 Hopman Cup, when she teamed up with Yuichi Sugita to take on Federer and Belinda Bencic in a mixed doubles match.

The Swiss pair eventually won by the score of 2-4, 4-1, 4-3(1), but Naomi Osaka wouldn't have been too hung up on the result, having played against Roger Federer - a dream for most tennis players.

Besides having sparred against Roger Federer, Osaka also had a funny anecdote to share from the same edition of the Hopman Cup,where she nearly collided with the Swiss after racing through the hallway for her match in haste.

"There wasn't a sign that said no running in the halls," Osaka said. "I was kind of late to my match, so, yeah, I almost caused, like, a catastrophic injury to a sports legend. Oopsy. It was fine, though."