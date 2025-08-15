Naomi Osaka leaves behind $7,950,000 asset in shock personal decision just ahead of US Open: Reports

Naomi Osaka has made a shocking personal decision just ahead of the US Open. The Japanese tennis star recently resold her LA house worth $795,000 to the celebrity couple she bought it from.

In 2022, Osaka bought a traditional style mansion in San Fernando Valley from former 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey and his wife, actor Vanessa Lachey, for a whopping $6.3 million. The house featured five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

In her three years of stay in the home, the four-time Grand Slam champion made several renovations to the house, adding a gym and rest area to the property.

Now, Naomi Osaka has resold the house to the Lacheys for $7.95 million, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Previously, the 27-year-old owned another mansion in Beverly Hills, California which she bought from singer Nick Jonas for $6.9 million. She sold this house to Milun Tesovic for $8.7 million in 2022.

Naomi Osaka reflects on her Canadian Open campaign

Osaka at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open (Image Source: Getty)

On the tennis end of things, Naomi Osaka recently had a brilliant run at the Canadian Open Masters 1000 event. The two-time US Open champion began her campaign in Montreal with a win over Ariana Arseneault in straight games. She then edged past 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova after a gruelling battle, before defeating Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4.

Up next, Osaka outdid Anastasija Sevastova, Elina Svitolina, and Clara Tauson in straight sets to compete in her first WTA Masters 1000 final in three years.

In the final, Osaka went down to 18-year-old sensation Victoria Mboko. Immediately after the match, the Japanese player was embroiled in a controversy as she failed to congratulate Mboko on court.

After the event, Osaka took to Instagram Threads to apologise to her opponent while reflecting on her own campaign, writing,

“Thanks Montreal, it's been a really great run. I also want to say sorry and congratulations to Victoria. You played a great match and have an amazing career ahead! I realize I didn’t congratulate you on the court. Honestly I was in a daze and I was so focused on not having the same speech as IW 2018 finals or the Jenny/Jennifer situation that I tried to make my speech as short as possible. Thanks everyone for the week, see you in NY.”

Up next, Naomi Osaka will return to action at the US Open. After her splendid run in Canada, the former champion will be seeded at the Grand Slam.

