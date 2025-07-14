Naomi Osaka leaves Wimbledon heartbreak behind as she enjoys training at her 'favorite place' ahead of US Open Series

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is back where she feels most at home ahead of the US Open Series. She's a two-time US Open champion and has an opportunity to pick herself following a heartbreaking third-round exit at Wimbledon.

Ad

On Sunday, the 27-year-old tennis star shared a selfie from Flushing Meadows. The location tag confirmed her presence at the US Open Tennis Championships. She was dressed in a crisp white Nike shirt featuring green tennis ball prints. Most importantly, she looked relaxed and joyful while posing on the blue court. She captioned the post:

“morning hits at my favorite place in the world ❤️”

Naomi Osaka's Instagram/@naomiosaka

Osaka's post came as a welcome sign that the Japanese-Haitian athlete was gearing up for a strong showing at the 2025 US Open, following her return to the WTA tour after maternity leave.

Ad

Trending

Naomi Osaka opens up about heartache at Wimbledon

The former World No. 1 cruised past the first two rounds of Wimbledon women's singles without dropping a single set before meeting Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round. She defeated Osaka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

After the loss, Osaka was understandably disappointed by her lackluster performance, which filled her with negativity. On Court Two, Osaka said:

Ad

"I'm just going to be a negative human being today. I'm so sorry. I have nothing positive to say about myself. Honestly, right now I'm just really upset."

Osaka looked like her former self during the first set of the match. However, as the match progressed, her accuracy and rhythm took a hit for the worse.

"I actually thought I could play well," she said. "Not saying I didn't play well, but... make a deep run here. Clearly, I need to work on a couple of things."

Ad

"I feel like while I still have the opportunity to try to do it, I want to. Even though I get very upset when I lose... but I think that's my competitive nature. That's also the younger sister syndrome."

Naomi Osaka has won the US Open two times before, in 2018 and 2020. She will now look to perform well in the US Open Series, which includes events like the Atlanta Open, Washington D.C. (Citi Open), Canadian Open (Rogers Cup) and Cincinnati Masters. Finally, she will look forward to taking the iconic blue court in New York to potentially win her third US Open and fifth Grand Slam overall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline