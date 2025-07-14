Naomi Osaka leaves Wimbledon heartbreak behind as she enjoys training at her 'favorite place' ahead of US Open Series

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is back where she feels most at home ahead of the US Open Series. She's a two-time US Open champion and has an opportunity to pick herself following a heartbreaking third-round exit at Wimbledon.
On Sunday, the 27-year-old tennis star shared a selfie from Flushing Meadows. The location tag confirmed her presence at the US Open Tennis Championships. She was dressed in a crisp white Nike shirt featuring green tennis ball prints. Most importantly, she looked relaxed and joyful while posing on the blue court. She captioned the post:
“morning hits at my favorite place in the world ❤️”
Osaka's post came as a welcome sign that the Japanese-Haitian athlete was gearing up for a strong showing at the 2025 US Open, following her return to the WTA tour after maternity leave.
Naomi Osaka opens up about heartache at Wimbledon
The former World No. 1 cruised past the first two rounds of Wimbledon women's singles without dropping a single set before meeting Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round. She defeated Osaka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
After the loss, Osaka was understandably disappointed by her lackluster performance, which filled her with negativity. On Court Two, Osaka said:
"I'm just going to be a negative human being today. I'm so sorry. I have nothing positive to say about myself. Honestly, right now I'm just really upset."
Osaka looked like her former self during the first set of the match. However, as the match progressed, her accuracy and rhythm took a hit for the worse.
"I actually thought I could play well," she said. "Not saying I didn't play well, but... make a deep run here. Clearly, I need to work on a couple of things."
"I feel like while I still have the opportunity to try to do it, I want to. Even though I get very upset when I lose... but I think that's my competitive nature. That's also the younger sister syndrome."
Naomi Osaka has won the US Open two times before, in 2018 and 2020. She will now look to perform well in the US Open Series, which includes events like the Atlanta Open, Washington D.C. (Citi Open), Canadian Open (Rogers Cup) and Cincinnati Masters. Finally, she will look forward to taking the iconic blue court in New York to potentially win her third US Open and fifth Grand Slam overall.
