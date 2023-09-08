Two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka and renowned American songwriter, actor, filmmaker, and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda attended Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova's semifinal match at the 2023 US Open.

Gauff defeated Muchova 6-4, 7-5 to secure her place in the final, which will take place on Saturday. She has now won an impressive 11 consecutive matches, the longest winning streak she has ever achieved. Gauff has also emerged victorious in an astounding 17 out of 18 matches, which includes her title wins in both Citi Open and Cincinnati Open.

Gauff, 19, became the youngest American women's player to reach the final of the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999. The World No. 6 will be looking forward to join the ranks of Serena, Venus Williams, and Sloane Stephens as the fourth American woman to claim the title at Flushing Meadows in the 21st century.

The event was a star-studded affair, graced by the presence of notable attendees such as four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

Billie Jean King also graced the match with her presence. She shared a picture of herself alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also happened to be in attendance.

"I'd love to have my kid to look up to her as a role model" - Naomi Osaka lauds Coco Gauff on return to US Open and also confirms Australian Open comeback

Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka recently returned to the prestigious USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to take part in a forum centered around mental health in sports. She was joined by 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps and US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Osaka is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Shai, in July. During her visit to Flushing Meadows on Wednesday, the Japanese tennis star sat down for a conversation with ESPN.

When asked about Coco Gauff's recent accomplishments, Naomi Osaka praised the 19-year-old's exemplary behavior both on and off the court, commending her as a remarkable role model for her own daughter.

"I don't know if I would be bold enough to say I mentored her but I’m always really proud of everything that she does. She seems like such a good person. Just everything that she’s doing and speaking out about so many different topics. I think it’s something that I'd love to have my kid to look up to her as a role model," Osaka said.

Osaka also expressed her admiration for the American's performance at the ongoing US Open.

"Just seeing her doing well in her home Grand Slam is really cool. I cheer for her every match she plays," she added.

In regards to her anticipated return to the tour in 2024, Naomi Osaka candidly discussed embracing a more demanding schedule upon resuming her professional tennis career.

"It's definitely way more tournaments than I used to play so I think some people will be happy with that," Osaka said.

"Honestly, I think it's because I realize that I don't know how the beginning of the year is going to go for me. Like, I don't know the level of play. I think I kind of have to ease into it so at the very least I'm going to set myself up for a very good end of the year," she added.

Naomi Osaka also announced her intent to participate in the 2024 Australian Open.

