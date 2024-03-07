Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka revealed that she doesn't want to be on the losing side too much after her return to professional tennis. The former No. 1, who took a maternity break for a year, resumed playing in January in the hard courts of Australia where she had enjoyed a lot of success.

She however didn't have much to show during her comeback as she lost in the first round of the Australian Open. But the Japanese star, who has won four Grand Slams (Australian Open 2019 and 2021, US Open 2018 and 2020), showed glimpses of her game that powered her to glory at the Majors during the Qatar Open in Doha last month. She reached the quarterfinals of the tournament by beating Caroline Garcia, Petra Martic as well as a walkover against Lesia Tsurenko in the earlier rounds.

“I’ve always told people I’m a perfectionist and I’ve had dreams while I was pregnant of what I wanted to achieve,” Osaka said in an interview to WTA. “Obviously losing in the first round of the Australian Open wasn’t in my dreams but I think I have to be realistic and kind to myself. I don’t want to be as 'downer' too much in this part of my career,” she said.

WTA legend Chris Evert tweeted in support of Osaka after her good show in Doha. Evert said that greatness doesn't disappear and that it was just a matter of time before Osaka started playing well again.

“I’ve learned a lot of patience. Also resilience. I don’t know if some people might think they’re similar. I think you have to go through a lot of things playing tennis and you also have to be patient because things might not go your way," Osaka said.

The Japanese star admitted that she succumbed to the temptation of imagining a semifinal match against the current No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the Qatar Open. It would have been a rematch of her last final appearance at the Miami Open in 2022. But she lost to Karolina Pliskova in two tie-breaks in the quarterfinals.

“Looking ahead to Iga,” Osaka said, “started to think too far ahead- stressing myself out.”

Naomi Osaka to face Sara Errani at 1R of Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka talks to the media ahead of the BNP Paribas Open 2024 in Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka will face Sara Errani of Italy in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. She had previously defeated Errani in straight sets during the first and only time they met in the second round of the Miami Open in 2016. She could potentially face reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

Interestingly, she earned her first WTA Title at Indian Wells in 2018 when she was just 20 years old.

While Osaka will look to capitalize on her new-found confidence on the court, she will also be on 'double-duty' this time as she introduces her daughter Shai to what tournament life is all about on the WTA Tour at the event.

