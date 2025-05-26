Naomi Osaka makes concerning admission, leaves press conference in tears after French Open exit

Naomi Osaka made an emotional admission after her heartbreaking French Open exit, leaving the press conference in tears. She expressed concern over her current form, saying her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, might deserve better, especially given that he once worked with the legendary Serena Williams.

Osaka came into Roland Garros in good spirits after winning a WTA 125k title in Saint-Malo, despite an underwhelming run at the Italian Open. However, she faced a tough challenge right away, going up against World No. 10 Paula Badosa in the opening round.

The four-time Grand Slam champion struggled with consistency during her match against Badosa on Monday, committing 54 unforced errors that proved costly. She fell 7-6(1), 1-6, 4-6 against the Spaniard, who had previously reached the Roland Garros quarterfinals in 2021 and made the semifinals at the Australian Open earlier this year.

The most heartbreaking moment for Naomi Osaka came during her post-match press conference. Holding back tears, she admitted feeling like she was letting Mouratoglou down. She even had to step out of the press room for a moment after breaking down in tears.

"I hate disappointing people," Osaka said. "So even with Patrick, I was thinking this just now… But he goes from working with the greatest player ever to, like, ‘What the f*** this is?’ You know what I mean? Sorry for cursing, I hope I don’t get fined, but…"

The Japanese was likely alluding to Serena Williams in her comments. Mouratoglou had a highly successful partnership with Williams for a decade, helping the American win 10 of her 23 Grand Slam titles during that time.

The French Open has often been an emotional battleground for Naomi Osaka

The French Open has always been an emotional journey for Naomi Osaka, and this year was no different. Unlike her success at the Australian Open and US Open, she’s never managed to win a title at Roland Garros, and clay has never been her strongest surface.

Osaka’s best result at Roland Garros has been reaching the third round, which she achieved in 2016, 2018, and 2019. Wimbledon ranks just below, making it her most challenging Grand Slam so far.

The Japanese also faced controversy in Paris in 2021 when she announced she wouldn't attend mandatory press conferences due to mental health concerns. After her first-round win, she skipped media duties, was fined $15,000, and eventually withdrew from the tournament.

