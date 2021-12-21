Naomi Osaka named as one of the most influential athletes of 2021 

Naomi Osaka's on-court success along with her ventures off it have resulted in her being named one of the most influential athletes of 2021 by Sports Business Journal. The 24-year old finds herself in the company of basketball star LeBron James and superstar gymnast Simone Biles, among others.

Osaka elevated her profile by winning her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year. Her achievements on the court along with her diverse background have made her one of the most marketable athletes in the world.

Osaka's high-profile endorsements with Nike, Nissan, Tag Heuer and Louis Vuitton, along with millions in prize money, have made her one of the highest-paid female athletes ever. She even launched her own skincare brand, "Kinlo" this year. According to Forbes, from May 2020 to May 2021 Osaka earned $60 million.

The Japanese star has also used her platform to bring awareness to various social justice issues, ranging from racism to mental health. This has further enhanced her popularity.

Naomi Osaka gears up for 2022 following a difficult year

Naomi Osaka at the 2021 US Open

Naomi Osaka started 2021 on a high, winning her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. But after her 23-match win streak came to an end in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, the remainder of her season was turbulent.

Prior to the start of the French Open, she announced her intention to skip mandatory press conferences claiming they have an adverse effect on her mental well-being. While her decision sparked a conversation regarding the mental health of athletes, Osaka withdrew from the tournament after winning her opening-round match.

The Japanese star didn't participate at Wimbledon either and returned to action at the Tokyo Olympics, where she lost in the third round. Following that, she competed at the Cincinnati Open and the US Open, losing in the third round at both events. Osaka then announced she'd be taking a break from tennis, citing mental health issues.

Naomi Osaka's hiatus is about to end in a couple of weeks, as she's slated to play in a WTA 250 event in Melbourne and then embark on her title defense of the Australian Open.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala