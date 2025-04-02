Naomi Osaka next tournament:  All you need to know about Japanese's schedule ahead of clay-court swing

Naomi Osaka is set to resume her 2025 season in the clay-court season, where her first tournament will be the Madrid Open. The Japanese concluded her Sunshine Swing with a promising performance at the Miami Open.

Ad

Osaka entered Miami after a disappointing first-round exit in Indian Wells. The 27-year-old Yuliia Starodubtseva, 24th sed Liudmila Samsonova and Hailey Baptiste to reach the fourth round, where she lost to eventual semifinalist and sixth seed Jasmine Paolini despite winning the first set.

Following her Miami Open run, Naomi Osaka has a sizeable break, as she is not registered in any of the ongoing tournaments, nor is she competing at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The Japanese will play her first tournament of the clay-court season at the Madrid Open, which is scheduled to begin on April 21, and is one the WTA 1000 event's player list.

Ad

Trending

Osaka will make her sixth appearance at the tournament, having won just six out of 11 matches so far. The Japanese's best performance so far is reaching the quarterfinals in 2019, when she was the top seed. She beat Dominika Cibulkova, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Aliaksandra Sasnovich before losing to Belinda Bencic despite taking the first set.

Since then, Osaka has suffered second-round exits at the Spanish capital whenever she has competed in Madrid. Last year, the former World No. 1 beat Greet Minnen before narrowly losing to Liudmila Samsonova.

Ad

After the Madrid Open, the Japanese is next scheduled to compete at the Italian Open in Rome, where she reached the fourth round before losing to Zheng Qinwen.

A look at Naomi Osaka's 2025 season so far

Naomi Osaka in action at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

Naomi Osaka has won nine out of 13 matches so far in the 2025 season, starting with a run to the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland. The Japanese beat Lina Glushko, Julia Grabher, Hailey Baptiste and Alycia Parks before retiring in the title clash due to an abdominal injury.

Ad

This was followed by a third-round run at the Australian Open, where she racked up wins over Caroline Garcia and 20th seed Karolina Muchova before retiring during her match against Belinda Bencic. Osaka then did not play any tennis for over a month before returning to action at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Here, she suffered an opening-round defeat to Camila Osorio before producing her fourth-round run at the Miami Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline