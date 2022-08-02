"I was getting injured and I'm sure he would have wanted to go to Wimbledon, so it was two different mindsets" - Naomi Osaka on why she split with coach Wim Fissette 

Naomi Osaka will be back on the court for the first time since losing her opening-round match at Roland Garros earlier this year, when she takes on Zheng Qinwen in the first round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Osaka, who missed Wimbledon owing to an Achilles injury, has opened up about the reasons behind her split with coach Wim Fissette.

While speaking to reporters in San Jose, the 24-year-old said that she did not part ways with the Belgian on bad terms, but that it was a case of "two different mindsets."

"It was really good times with Wim and he's a really amazing coach," Osaka said. "We didn't part on bad terms. I just felt I needed different energy, and at the same time, he's a very ambitious guy. I was getting injured and I'm sure he would have wanted to go to Wimbledon. So it was two different mindsets, I would say. But he's a really cool guy still. So confirming that there were no bad things happening."

Fissette, who had earlier coached Kim Clijsters, was part of Osaka's team since early 2019. Osaka won the 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open under the Belgian's tutelage.

Fissette announced the split via an Instagram post last month.

"It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the champion she has become. She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game and to speak up for what they believe in. It’s been incredible to play a part in that journey. Thank you. I wish you all the best and looking forward to my next chapter," read the Belgian's social media post.

"I wanted to bring my dad back because he always makes me think outside the box" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka now has her dad Leonard Francois back in her coaching team

Naomi Osaka, who is yet to win a Grand Slam title this year, has been hampered by injuries and mental health issues ever since her withdrawal from the 2021 French Open.

The four-time Grand Slam champion announced that her father Leonard Francois, who had coached her until the end of 2018, was now back on her team.

"I wanted to bring my dad back because he always makes me think outside the box. Whenever I think something is really bad he always makes me realize that things are much more positive than they seem. When I get stressed out he starts dancing or something to make me feel better," Naomi Osaka said.

The Japanese star stated that having her dad around reminded her of her childhood and that for now, he would be her "main coach."

"So it's just nice to have him around and it makes me remember the times when I was a kid. For right now, he would be my main coach. I would give him that title," Osaka said.

