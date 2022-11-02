Naomi Osaka partners with Modern Health to develop guided meditation tool

Naomi Osaka has partnered with Hyperice, a worldwide high-performance wellness brand, to launch a guided meditation called 'Relax with Naomi,' which is narrated by the four-time Grand Slam singles champion and mental health advocate.

Osaka became one of the most well-known professional athletes to advocate for the value of mental health when she publicly stated that she was taking a mental health break and stayed away from the WTA tour for an extended period last year.

The 25-year-old, who is also a Hyperice Athlete Investor, hopes to work towards reducing the stigma around mental illness and increasing access to self-care for all. In 'Relax with Naomi,' Osaka is said to recite instructions while encouraging listeners to breathe in unison with calming high and low tones.

Speaking about this in a press release, Naomi Osaka stated:

“I want to be a voice in helping those who may not be as open when it comes to the topic of mental health.”

Naomi Osaka tops list of highest-paid female athletes for 2022

Naomi Osaka earned more than $50 million in 2022.

Naomi Osaka came in as the highest-paid female athlete in 2022, followed by fellow tennis stars Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu, according to a report by Sportico.

According to the report, Osaka earned $53.2 million overall, including $52 million from sponsorships, while Williams earned $35.3 million overall, including $35 million from endorsements.

Both Oska and Williams have struggled to produce results in the few tournaments they competed in this year, which explains their low prize money earned. Despite that, the two Grand Slam winners remain the top draw for businesses looking to sponsor female athletes to help grow their brands.

Seven of the top 10 are tennis players. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek ($8.1 million) is ranked seventh, followed in order by Coco Gauff ($7.7 million), Ashleigh Barty ($7.6 million), and Leylah Fernandez ($6.4 million).

Lev Akabas @LevAkabas



No woman earned more this past year on the court/field, however, than Iga Swiatek ($5.6M) For the highest-paid female athletes in the world, it's ALL about endorsementsNo woman earned more this past year on the court/field, however, than Iga Swiatek ($5.6M) For the highest-paid female athletes in the world, it's ALL about endorsements 💵No woman earned more this past year on the court/field, however, than Iga Swiatek ($5.6M) 🎾 https://t.co/KlsaZXxVhu

This year, Osaka further took charge of her career by establishing her own agency, Evolve, with longtime agent Stuart Duguid. She follows in the footsteps of other well-known athletes who choose to go out on their own, like Roger Federer, Rory McIlroy, and LeBron James, among others. She is, however, the first female to do so.

Poll : 0 votes