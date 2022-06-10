"Naomi Osaka is the perfect example for speaking out on social issues" - Aliona Bolsova

Spanish-Moldovan tennis player Aliona Bolsova has showered praise on Naomi Osaka for being outspoken about social issues.

Bolsova is currently playing in the WTA 125K Valencia event in Spain. Although she has not been at the top of her game lately and has slipped to the 224th position in the WTA rankings, Bolsova continues to maintain a positive attitude.

During a recent interview with the Spanish tennis website Punto de Break, Bolsova expressed her anger when asked about things that have been troubling her apart from tennis. The Spaniard emphasized the importance of a collective society and how the environment needs to be taken care of.

"We live in a capitalist world where human beings are selfish, individualistic, and competitive. I like it better when society becomes collective, when it is not patriarchal, one that does not destroy the world and cares for the environment. I wish we could live in a better world, that is the most important thing, starting with taking care of our environment and our society," she said.

The 24-year-old also slammed her fellow tennis players, stating that other than Eva Guerrero and Naomi Osaka, players are selfish and do not fight discrimination to the best of their abilities. Praising Osaka for often taking a stand against injustice, Bolsova said that the Japanese ace has contributed a lot to the fight against racism.

"Tennis players are selfish. They could have much more contribution to these social causes and support those who suffer discrimination. Osaka is a perfect example of how you can take action, speaking out on these social issues. With racism, she has contributed a lot. Although it is true that this issue challenges her, she can feel alluded to, which is why she contributes to the cause," Bolsova said.

During the 2020 US Open, Osaka showed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement by wearing masks with the names of different black Americans who had lost their lives due to racial injustice.

There is still a stigma attached to mental health: Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka said she felt empowered by the world's reaction to her opening up about mental health.

The former World No. 1 withdrew from the 2021 Roland Garros, citing mental health issues. The revelation drew a lot of support from her fellow athletes and fans, encouraging many others to open up about their struggles.

During a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Naomi Osaka elaborated on the importance of speaking up and how it has helped her.

"I do think even though mental health is a topic we are starting to be more open about, for some people, there is still a stigma attached. I think all of us athletes can relate to feeling pressure. As an athlete, strength is the key to how you are perceived, so for me admitting I wasn't always okay was a big step. It takes more strength to speak up than to stay quiet," Osaka said.

