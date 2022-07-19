Naomi Osaka to play Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose

Naomi Osaka is all set to play at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, which starts on August 1.

The former World No. 1 hasn't played much this year due to various injuries, going 12-5. She hasn't been in action since losing to Amanda Anisimova in the first round at Roland Garros.

Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon because of an Achilles injury but is now all set to return to action at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose next month.

"Four-time Grand Slam champion, former world No. 1, All-around WTA icon, welcome to San Jose, Naomi Osaka," the tournament official account tweeted.

Naomi Osaka's 2022 campaign so far

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 French Open - Day Two

Naomi Osaka has had a stop-start 2022 campaign. She opened her season at the Melbourne Summer Set 1, where she withdrew from her semifinal against Veronica Kudermetova due to an abdominal injury.

On her next stop at the Australian Open, the defending champion was sent packing in the third round by Amanda Anisimova in a third-set supertiebreak. At Indian Wells, she made the second round, where she was beaten in straight sets by Kudermetova.

The following week, Osaka made an inspired run to the final in Miami - her first WTA final since the 2021 Australian Open. However, the Japanese lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Another early exit followed at the Madrid Masters, where she lost to Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round. In the Spanish capital, Osaka injured her right ankle, forcing her out of the Rome Masters the following week.

The 24-year-old returned to Roland Garros - the scene of her unceremonious exit last year. Threatened with expulsion for not doing her obligatory media interview, Osaka cited 'mental health' reasons for withdrawing after winning her second-round match. A year later, she lost in the first round to Anisimova and hasn't played since then.

However, the World. 38 will now return to the Silicon Valley Classic as a wildcard. It was at this tournament eight years ago that Osaka made her main draw debut when the tournament was played in Oregon. She saved a match point to down Samantha Stosur in the first round. Osaka will play the tournament for the first time since it shifted to San Jose.

