Naomi Osaka purchases mansion in California with full-sized tennis court for $6.3 million

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka recently bought a new house in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, California - for a whopping $6.3 million, as per TMZ.

A vast property, its walls enclose five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a game room and a media room. Besides that, the 6,855 square foot mansion is reported to boast a fitness room, swimming pool and a basketball court that can be converted to a full-sized tennis court.

Luxuries of such scale might not seem too affordable for the average 24-year-old, or even the average tennis player. Osaka, however, can hardly be identified as either. As the winner of 4 Grand Slams, the Japanese has already earned $20 million of career prize money. But even that appears miniscule in front of her off-court earnings. In 2020 alone, she made $34 million just from endorsements - which made her the highest-paid female athlete ever, as per Forbes.

Who did Naomi Osaka buy the property from?

Osaka's new house was previously owned by Nick Lachey from the boy band '98 Degrees' - who lived there with his wife, actress Vanessa Lachey, and their three children.

Originally established in 2015, the Lacheys had purchased the mansion in the San Fernando Valley from NFL pro Randall Cobb in 2020 for $5 million, hence making a neat profit of $1.3 million over the transaction with the Japanese superstar.

That said, Tarzana is not Osaka's most expensive purchase. In fact, she had spent even more on her previous abode in Beverly Hills. Following her first Grand Slam title at the 2018 US Open, the Japanese player purchased the half-acre property in 2019 for $7 milliion - incidentally from another Nick of boyband fame - Nick Jonas.

