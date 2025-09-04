Naomi Osaka ranking: Where will Japanese rank if she beats Amanda Anisimova to reach US Open final, what if she wins title, & what if she loses?

Naomi Osaka's resurgence is continuing at the US Open 2025. She's into her first Major semifinal since she reigned supreme at the Australian Open 2021. She will take on Amanda Anisimova for a spot in the championship round on Thursday, September 4.
A deep run at the Majors is always rewarded with a rise in the rankings. She entered the US Open ranked No. 24. By reaching the semifinals, she has assured herself a spot in the top 15 regardless of her results from this point on. She will be ranked No. 14 at the very least once the rankings are updated after the conclusion of the tournament.
However, if Osaka beats Anisimova and reaches the final, then she will rise even higher. A trip to the summit clash will place her at No. 12. If she manages to hoist the winner's trophy on Saturday night, then she will fall just shy of the top 10. A title will place her at No. 11 in the rankings next week.
The last time Osaka was ranked in the top 15 was in January 2022. Following an unsuccessful title defense at the Australian Open, she fell outside of the top 75. She returned to the top 40 a few weeks later after a runner-up finish at the Miami Open.
Osaka entered the top 10 of the WTA rankings for the first time following her maiden Major title at the US Open 2018. She ascended to the top of the rankings after clinching her second Major title at the Australian Open 2019. She held the top spot for a total of 25 weeks.
Osaka's time inside the top 10 concluded in October 2021 after three straight years within the region. She went on a hiatus after she failed to defend her US Open title in September, causing her ranking to take a hit. Four years later, her run at the ongoing US Open could set the stage for her return to the top 10.
Naomi Osaka could face either Aryna Sabalenka or Jessica Pegula in the US Open 2025 final
If Naomi Osaka gets past Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals of the US Open 2025, then she will meet either defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the final. Osaka and Sabalenka have crossed paths only once before, at the US Open 2018.
The tournament was a breakthrough for both of them. They met in the fourth round, a stage Sabalenka had reached at a Major for the first time, while it was Osaka's second fourth-round appearance. The contest went to three sets, with the Japanese coming out on top.
Osaka then went on to win the title, with Sabalenka being the only player to win a set against her. Her rivalry with Pegula is tied at 1-1. She beat her en route to the China Open title in 2019, while the American had the last laugh when they met at the Italian Open 2021. However, she will first aim to get past Anisimova, who has won both of their prior encounters.
