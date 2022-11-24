Naomi Osaka reacts to Japanese fans cleaning stadium after FIFA World Cup upset win over Germany

Japan's upset win over Germany in their FIFA World Cup opener has drawn reactions from joyous supporters including Naomi Osaka, who also lauded Japanese fans for cleaning up their surroundings before leaving the stadium.
The tennis star posted a humorous social media message which likened how Japanese fans left the stadium seats spick and span to clearing up a crime scene to remove all traces of evidence.
"Japan will beat you and clean up the whole place, leaving the crime scene with no evidence," read the post Osaka shared.
Naomi Osaka also had a follow-up post that showed victorious Japanese supporters being gracious enough to pile the rubbish into a garbage bag after their team's splendid 2-1 victory against four-time World Cup winners Germany.
Japanese fans explained that they did not like leaving trash out of respect for whichever place they visited.
"We, Japanese, never leave rubbish behind us. We respect the place," one of the Japanese fan explained.
After an early Japanese goal was disallowed, the mighty Germans took the lead in the 33rd minute through Ilkay Gundogan's penalty after David Raum was brought down in the box by a clumsy challenge.
With Kai Havertz's goal ruled out by VAR for offside, Hansi Flick's team went into the break with a 1-0 lead.
Japan came alive in the second half and eventually equalized via Ritsu Doan in the 75th minute before Takuma Asano ran past his marker and scored the winning goal with just seven minutes left on the clock.
Despite poor season, Naomi Osaka scores high with first-serve points
Naomi Osaka may well have had a disappointing season in 2022 but the Japanese tennis star did manage to make a strong statement with her first serve.
The four-time Grand Slam champion ended up as the best WTA player by first-serve points won with a whopping 76.2% followed by Qinwen Zheng of China.
The former World No. 1 has a serve that can reach speeds of up to 125 miles per hour with an average first-serve speed of around 105 miles per hour.
The 25-year-old, who took the tennis world by storm at the 2018 US Open when she beat Serena Williams in the final, reigned supreme at Fleming Meadows for the second time in 2020.
Naomi Osaka also won the Australian Open title in 2019 and 2021 before her struggles with mental health issues came to light at the French Open last year, following which she has toiled with her form and fitness.
