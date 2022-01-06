Naomi Osaka reacts to Mardy Fish's mental health struggles

Naomi Osaka took to Instagram on Wednesday to recommend the Netflix documentary 'Untold: Breaking Point' to her fans. The documentary chronicles former World No. 7 Mardy Fish's struggles with mental health and anxiety.

Osaka is currently playing at the Melbourne Summer Set 1, where she awaits her second-round match with Maryna Zanevska on Thursday. The World No. 13 spent her break catching up on movies, which is how she stumbled upon the film.

The 24-year-old posted a screenshot from the movie's page on Netflix, adding that it was a "great" watch.

"This was great," Osaka wrote on her Instagram story.

Screen grab from Naomi Osaka's Instagram story

Osaka, one of the most vocal advocates of mental health among athletes, sent shock waves across the tennis world at Roland Garros last year. She announced she would not be attending any press conferences because of the mental stress they levied on her.

Osaka later pulled out of the tournament and the following Wimbledon citing mental health issues. Following a brief return to tennis, the Japanese star cut her season short after the US Open, saying that "winning did not make her happy anymore."

The Shadow League @ShadowLeague Following her third round exit at US Open, Naomi Osaka says she might hang up the tennis racket for awhile because when she wins she isn’t happy, just relieved. And when she loses she feels very sad. Following her third round exit at US Open, Naomi Osaka says she might hang up the tennis racket for awhile because when she wins she isn’t happy, just relieved. And when she loses she feels very sad. https://t.co/pORtywuFGG

Osaka's return to the sport in 2022 has been as much a surprise to herself as her fans. After her first-round win against Alize Cornet, Osaka revealed that she expected to take a much longer break, but loves the sport too much to stay away for long.

Much like Naomi Osaka, Mardy Fish struggled with mental health issues

Mardy Fish broke into the top 10 for the first time at the age of 30

It should come as no surprise that Naomi Osaka sympathized with Mardy Fish's story. The American was tipped to be the next big thing in tennis, and spent his whole life catering to the the expectations of those around him.

After turning professional at the age of 18, Fish entered the top 10 for the first time in 2011 at the age of 30. But in the midst of the 2012 French Open, he suffered severe cardiac arrhythmia.

Even though Fish returned to tennis soon after, the pressure at the US Open proved too much for him. He withdrew from his fourth-round match against Roger Federer just moments before it was supposed to begin.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



We spoke Sunday

nytimes.com/2021/09/06/spo… Mardy Fish, US Davis Cup captain & ex-top 10 player, was one of the 1st star athletes to be open about his mental-health struggles. He's been a sounding board & advocate for many, including Naomi Osaka, and is a mentor-on-call at US OpenWe spoke Sunday Mardy Fish, US Davis Cup captain & ex-top 10 player, was one of the 1st star athletes to be open about his mental-health struggles. He's been a sounding board & advocate for many, including Naomi Osaka, and is a mentor-on-call at US OpenWe spoke Sunday nytimes.com/2021/09/06/spo…

It was then that Mardy Fish was diagnosed with a severe anxiety disorder. For the next three years, Fish appeared on the tennis circuit only sporadically until he officially announced his retirement at the 2015 US Open.

Also Read Article Continues below

Currently, Mardy Fish serves as an advocate for mental health, using his personal experiences to remind people how to prioritize their health and minimize the risk of burnout.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala