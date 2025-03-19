Naomi Osaka relishes being able to enjoy her mother and daughter Shai's company amid Miami Open campaign

Naomi Osaka recently shared that she is enjoying having her mother, Tamaki, and her daughter, Shai, accompany her during her campaign at the 2025 Miami Open. Osaka gave birth to Shai in July 2023.

Ad

Osaka, whose best performance at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Florida was in 2022 when she finished as the runner-up, kicked off her campaign this year by defeating Yuliia Starodubtseva 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round in just two hours and 28 minutes to advance to the second round.

Following her win over Starodubtseva, during the post match on-court interview, Naomi Osaka expressed that she considers Miami to be her "home" and which is why she wants to compete in the tournament for as long as possible.

Ad

Trending

The former World No.1 also shared that her mother, Tamaki, and her daughter, Shai, are both in Miami, and she is relishing the time spent with them in between matches at the Miami Open.

"I consider Miami my home. I wanted to stay on court as long as possible . They kept me going and I'm glad I won . My mom is here. I'm spending a lot of time with her and my daughter . I'm just happy to keep going here," Osaka said .

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before entering the 2025 Miami Open, Naomi Osaka participated in three tournaments. She first competed at the ASB Classic, where she finished as the runner-up and then competed in the Australian Open, reaching the third-round match against Belinda Bencic before withdrawing due to an abdominal injury.

Osaka's most recent tournament was the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, where she was defeated in the first round by Camila Osorio.

Naomi Osaka will face Liudmila Samsonova at the 2025 Miami Open 2R

Naomi Osaka at the 2025 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Naomi Osaka will take on the 24th seed, Liudmila Samsonova, in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open.

Ad

Samsonova entered the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Florida after competing at Indian Wells. She was seeded 24th in the tournament and kicked off her campaign by defeating Caty McNally in her opening match. She then went on to defeat Daria Kasatkina and Jasmine Paolini in the third and fourth rounds, respectively, before being eliminated by top seed and eventual runner-up Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

Osaka and Samsonova have met twice on the WTA Tour, with each winning one match. Their first encounter was in the second round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, where Osaka emerged victorious with a score of 7-5, 6-3.

Ad

Their most recent clash took place in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open, which Samsonova won with a score of 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

The winner of the second-round showdown between Naomi Osaka and Liudmila Samsonova at the 2025 Miami Open will advance to face either 12th seed Daria Kasatkina or wild card Hailey Baptiste in the third round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline