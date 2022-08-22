Naomi Osaka remembers Kobe Bryant before the late LA Lakers legend's 44th birth anniversary

Naomi Osaka shared a strong bond with late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Prior to what would have been Kobe Bryant's 44th birthday, Osaka took to Twitter to share her feelings.

The Japanese player admitted that she was missing Kobe Bryant, whom she considers a mentor and a brother. Osaka always had the support of Bryant when she was rising through the ranks.

Naomi Osaka wrote in her Twitter post, "I miss Kobe".

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka I miss Kobe. I miss Kobe.

Naomi Osaka had shed light on how Kobe Bryant was one of her biggest supporters. Osaka first met the five-time NBA champion in June 2019, six months before Bryant's unfortunate demise.

"There would be some really tough losses," Osaka said. "I didn't even know he was paying attention, but he would text me positive things and tell me to learn from it. For me, it was definitely helpful."

Osaka also paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after the legendary player died in a helicopter clash on January 26th, 2020, along with his daughter Gigi.

"Hey... I don't really know what to do so I'm writing you this letter," she wrote. "Thank you for being you. Thank you for inspiring people everywhere, you have no idea how many hearts you've touched. Thank you for being so humble and not acting as big as you are.. Thank you for caring and checking up on me after my hard losses."

Osaka continued, "Thank you for randomly texting me 'You ok?', cause you know how f***** up my head is sometimes. Thank you for teaching me so much in the short time I've been lucky enough to have known you. Thank you for existing. You will forever be my big bro/mentor/inspiration. Love you."

Naomi Osaka will be looking to clinch her third US Open title

Osaka at Cincinnati Masters. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka will be unseeded at the upcoming US Open after losing in the opening round of the Cincinnati Masters. The 24-year-old was stunned by China's Zhang Shuai in straight sets.

The Japanese former World No. 1 hasn't had a very good season but will be determined to turn the tables. The youngster won her maiden Major title at the 2018 US Open as a 20-year-old and had beaten Serena Williams in straight sets. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is all set to retire at the upcoming New York Major.

However, things have gone south for Naomi since her 2021 Australian Open triumph as she is currently ranked No. 44 in the WTA rankings. Her only notable run this year came at Miami, where the 24-year-old lost in the final to Iga Swiatek.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Naomi Osaka be able to get back in form at the US Open 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan