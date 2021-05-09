Naomi Osaka reveals that she has gotten vaccinated, says that "discussions" about Tokyo Olympics must take place if it is endangering people's lives

World No. 2 Naomi Osaka has revealed that she has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Osaka also expressed her concerns about the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (scheduled to begin in July 2021) amid the worsening healthcare situation in Japan.

Naomi Osaka is currently in Rome, where she is preparing for the ongoing Italian Open. Speaking to the media ahead of her Italian Open campaign, Osaka revealed that she has received the vaccine to COVID-19 but stressed that it is not right to 'force' the Olympic participants to get the antiviral jab.

"I've gotten vaccinated," Naomi Osaka said. "At the end of the day you can't force anyone (players at Olympics) to be vaccinated."

Turning her attention to the Olympic Games, the World No. 2 admitted that she would like the quadrennial event to take place from the point of view of an athlete.

"Of course, I would say I want the Olympics to happen, because I'm an athlete and that's sort of what I've been waiting for my entire life," added the Japanese.

Naomi Osaka, however, asserted that the pandemic and people's lives must take precedence over a sporting event. The Japanese firmly believes there must be more 'discussions' about the feasibility of the Olympics, seeing how it could adversely affect the lives of several people.

"But I think that there's so much important stuff going on, and especially the past year," Naomi Osaka said. "I think a lot of unexpected things have happened and if it's putting people at risk, and if it's making people very uncomfortable, then it definitely should be a discussion, which I think it is as of right now."

Osaka's country, Japan, is witnessing around 7,000 COVID-19 cases daily, but the bigger concern is the island nation's lack of vaccinations. So far, only 2.2% of Japan's population have received a vaccination.

Naomi Osaka expressed her concerns about the Tokyo Olympics

In such a scenario, thousands of Japanese have called for the cancelation or postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, and understandably so. As such, Naomi Osaka firmly believes that it is important that the participants must meet COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by Japan.

"If you're going into the Olympics and whatever, make the host country happy." Osaka said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion reiterated that citizens and athletes alike must be assured of their well-being before hosting the Olympic Games.

"At the end of the day I'm just an athlete and there's a whole pandemic going on," Osaka said. "I feel like whatever makes everyone more comfortable and more safe. There's going to be a lot of people entering the country, so they definitely have to make the right decisions on that," Osaka said.

"I'm very happy to be with Louis Vuitton" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka is now the face of Louis Vuitton

Turning her attention to her sponsorship commitments, Naomi Osaka revealed that she is delighted with her deal with French luxury brand Louis Vuitton. Osaka also mentioned that she is currently working on a collaboration with the fashion house.

Osaka signed a bumper deal with Louis Vuitton earlier this year. The Japanese's contract with the French brand is rumored to be in seven figures.

"I'm very happy to be with Louis Vuitton, I'm currently working on something with them that hopefully comes out and everyone really likes it," Osaka said.