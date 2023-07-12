Naomi Osaka's boyfriend and rapper Cordae announced the birth of their daughter during a recent concert. A fan posted a video on social media in which Cordae can be seen on stage appreciating his fans and dedicating his act to the newborn, "Shai."

During his performance at Calgary Stampede in Canada on July 8, the rapper thanked his fans for their support and said:

"I love you all forever for that. You all are a part of my family. And speaking of family... my daughter Shai was just born a couple of days ago. So, I wanna dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai. I love you, I'm going back home."

The name is so freaking cute!! Awww 🥺🩷

The announcement created quite the buzz on social media, with wishes pouring in from fans of the power couple.



Congratulations Mama Osaka Naomi Osaka is officially a mom

One fan hoped that Osaka would return to the court soon and said that the tour needed "more moms."

The 25-year-old Japanese tennis star announced her first pregnancy in January this year. In her announcement post on Instagram, she mentioned that she wanted her kid to watch her play on the court.

"One thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'That's my mom', haha," she wrote.

Osaka and Cordae have been dating since 2019. Their first date was a basketball game between LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

The power couple had also walked Met Gala's red carpet in 2021. Both had been reportedly seeing each other for almost a year before the news reached the general public.

Cordae talked about how reclusive both were about their relationship. During an interview, the two-time-grammy-nominated artist said:

"We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us. So we kind of move very reclusively. We don’t really post intimate moments, because I feel as though they’re sacred."

"Will be back for 2024 Australian Open" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka with the 2021 Australian Open Women's Trophy

Naomi Osaka is aiming to make a comeback to the court at the 2024 Australian Open. She is likely to miss the entire 2023 season as she recovers from the birth of her daughter.

Osaka hopes to be in action at the start of 2024. In the pregnancy announcement post earlier this year, she wrote:

"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be back at Aus 2024."

Naomi Osaka has won four Grand Slam titles, including two US Open (2018, 2020) and two Australian Open (2019, 2021) crowns.

