Naomi Osaka's boyfriend Cordae recently looked back on her participation in a bushfire charity event during the 2020 Australian Open and support for the Black Lives Matter movement during the 2020 US Open.

American rapper Cordae, who has been in a relationship with Osaka since 2019, took to Instagram to appreciate the former World No. 1 on her activist and charitable endeavors.

One of Cordae's Instagram Stories on March 10 featured a picture of Osaka wearing a black mask with the name of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy who was killed by police gunfire in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2014 while holding a toy pistol. Osaka wore the mask ahead of the 2020 US Open final.

The Japanese star wore black masks carrying the names of Black victims of police violence and racist attacks in the US throughout her campaign at the 2020 US Open. The then 22-year-old donned masks with the names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Flyod, Philando Castile and Tamir Rice in New York that year.

In the next Story, Cordae posted a picture of Naomi Osaka sitting alongside Serena Williams during a charity event called Australian Open Rally for Relief to raise funds to combat the Australian bushfires that claimed the lives of 25 people and almost half a billion animals in 2020.

Osaka and Williams were joined by many tennis stars, including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Caroline Wozniacki, Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Maria Sharapova and Novak Djokovic also donated to the cause.

Naomi Osaka won her third Grand Slam title at US Open 2020

Naomi Osaka pictured after winning the 2020 US Open

Naomi Osaka lifted her third Grand Slam title at the 2020 US Open. Held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, that year's edition of the hardcourt Slam saw many stars withdraw before the tournament due to safety concerns. This list includes defending champion Bianca Andreescu, Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep, among others.

Nonetheless, the tournament had a strong lineup in which Osaka was seeded No. 4. The Japanese began her campaign with a tough three-set victory against compatriot Misaki Doi. Osaka ousted Camila Giorgi in the second round and Marta Kostyuk in the third. She then defeated Anett Kontaveit in the fourth, Shelby Rogers in the quarterfinals and Jennifer Brady in the semifinal.

In the title contest, Osaka faced Victoria Azarenka, who was playing her first Grand Slam final since 2013. The Belarusian looked strong to take the first set 6-1 before Osaka staged an incredible comeback to clinch the title with an eventual score of 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

