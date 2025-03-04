Naomi Osaka's coach Patrick Mouratoglou drops 1-word reaction as Japanese prepares to return from injury at Indian Wells 2025

Naomi Osaka's coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, reacted to her training clip from Indian Wells. The Japanese is set to play in only her third event of 2025 after suffering from injuries in the past few months.

In her last three events, Osaka has had to retire mid-match. In the China Open in October 2024, she retired due to a lower back injury. In the first event of the 2025 season, the ASB Classic, the Japanese was in phenomenal form and reached the final. However, she had to retire in the championship match after winning the first set due to an abdominal injury.

Osaka, a two-time Australian Open champion, returned to play in Melbourne and impressed in the first two matches before retiring due to another abdominal injury in the third round against fellow mom Belinda Bencic.

Osaka is set to play at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells this coming week. The World No. 56 took to Instagram to share a reel of her practicing some shots at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. She captioned the reel:

"Good morning ☀️ @bnpparibasopen"

Osaka's coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, who has previously trained the likes of Serena Williams, Grigor Dimitrov, and Holger Rune, commented:

"Yeah"

Patrick Mouratoglou's reaction to Naomi Osaka's post (Image: Instagram @naomiosaka)

Osaka and Mouratoglou have been working together since September 2024. The Japanese was initially unsure if they would get along, but she has positive reviews of the French coach.

"I was a little wary of him" - Naomi Osaka opens up about her initial views on Patrick Mouratoglou

Naomi Osaka and Patrick Mouratoglou at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

At the Australian Open this year, Naomi Osaka revealed her initial concerns about joining forces with Patrick Mouratoglou. She was unsure if they would get along but now believes the French coach was unexpectedly "funny."

"It's funny, I've told people this. In the very beginning I was a little wary of him just because his persona is very... I didn't know if I would get along with him," Naomi Osaka said during a press conference in Melbourne.

"But he's actually really funny, very hilarious. I didn't really expect that from him because I thought he was so straight-laced. He's very funny," she added.

Up next for the 27-year-old is a tricky first-round clash against Camila Osorio at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Osaka won the only previous match between the pair in straight sets at the 2022 Australian Open.

