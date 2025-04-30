Naomi Osaka's coach Patrick Mouratoglou reveals why he was motivated to start working with Japanese during 'difficult period'

Renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently weighed in on his ongoing coaching stint with Naomi Osaka. The Frenchman applauded Osaka's strong work ethic, citing it as the main reason behind their ongoing partnership. He also highlighted her desire to regain top form while unveiling the only factor delaying the Japanese player's return.

Patrick Mouratoglou started coaching Naomi Osaka in September 2024 after her abrupt split with Wim Fissette. The partnership was formed to help Osaka regain top form after she returned from maternity leave. Mouratoglou had coached Simona Halep and briefly worked with Holger Rune before Osaka. The collaboration is based on Osaka’s effort to regain the top position under a high-profile coach with proven Grand Slam success.

Patrick Mouratoglou recently gave a detailed explanation of his ongoing partnership with the four-time Major winner. The Frenchman cited Osaka's unmatched dedication as the reason behind joining hands with her. According to him, the 27-year-old started well after her comeback, but again lost momentum, courtesy of injuries.

"I'm very motivated because I feel her motivation to come back and to do great things again. When we started, I think she was going through a difficult period—we all know the story she went through—and then she had a baby. I think she started quite well because she reached the fourth round in the first tournament—it was in China. Then her abs broke, she had to pull out, then two months off," he told Tennis Channel's YouTube channel (2:50).

The renowned mentor believes Osaka has leveled up her game, but the only thing that delays her resurgence is a lack of exposure.

"I think she's really practicing well, she's improving a lot, but if you look at the past three or four years, she really lacks matches. She really needs to play much more, and I'm sure that everything will fall back in place once she is able to compete regularly," he added.

After her first-round defeat to Lucia Bronzetti at the Madrid Open last week, Naomi Osaka participated in the WTA 125 event in Saint-Malo. After her round-of-32 win over Petra Marčinko, the WTA star is scheduled to compete against Diane Parry on May 1.

Naomi Osaka refuses to turn back after Madrid Open loss

Naomi Osaka at the Mutua Madrid Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka sounded firm in her words after facing a setback against Lucia Bronzetti in Madrid. Although the four-time Grand Slam champion walked off the court in silence, she assured her fans that there was no turning back. The WTA star posted on the social media platform, Threads, making it clear that she won't change her plans to regain her groove amid the disappointment.

"Ok I’m done with my crashout. I refuse to be sad ✋🏾 I rebuke it," she wrote.

Naomi Osaka's post on Threads

Currently competing in Saint-Malo, Naomi Osaka is determined to play more matches and regain confidence. She has already made it to the top 16 of the WTA 125 event and will compete for a spot in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 1.

