Naomi Osaka’s ex-coach Sascha Bajin confirms splitting up with Alycia Parks after Miami Open 2024 amid American's poor run

Naomi Osaka's ex-coach Sascha Bajin recently confirmed splitting up with Alycia Parks. Amid the American's ongoing slump, the German tennis coach confirmed that the two haven't been together since the 2024 Miami Open.

Parks did start the year on a positive note, reaching the third round of a Major for the first time in her career by defeating Leylah Fernandezat at the Australian Open. She lost to Coco Gauff in the third round.

Things have only gone downhill for the American from there as she has failed to win a single match since. Her most recent loss at the Parma Ladies Open marked her 13th consecutive defeat. Parks has only managed to win a single set and has lost 26 sets since her encounter with Gauff.

The 23-year-old's coach and Naomi Osaka's ex-coach, Sascha Bajin, received flak from critics who blamed him for Parks' lack of improvement. Commenting on a video posted by Bajin on Instagram, a fan pleaded that Bajin improve the American's game and shared tips about her alleged areas of improvements.

However, Bajin revealed in his reply that he has not been working with Alycia Parks since the 2024 Miami Open.

Why Naomi Osaka decided to end her partnership with Sascha Bajin

In his biography 'Naomi Osaka: Her Journey to Finding Her Power and Her Voice', journalist Ben Rothenberg revealed the reason behind the Japanese tennis star's split with Sascha Bajin.

The duo had won the 2018 US Open and the 2019 Australian Open together. However, Osaka split with Bajin after she realized that he was dating another player and had encouraged her to hit with the player, despite her much lower ranking.

“Naomi confronted Bajin, breaking the weeks-long silence between the, putting him on the spot about what she’d heard about his off-court relationship with another player,” he wrote.

The Japanese confronted Bajin who then revealed that the rumors were true. Osaka told him her trust had been broken which resulted in their split.

“Bajin, who had encouraged Naomi to hit with this player at a tournament despite her much lower ranking, denied it repeatedly. The next day, when Bajin came back and admitted it was true, Naomi told him her trust had been broken,” he added.

Apart from Naomi Osaka and Alycia Parks, Bajin has also coached Dayana Yastremska, Karolina Pliskova and Kristina Mladenovic.

