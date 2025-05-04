  • home icon
  Naomi Osaka's first ever title on clay at Saint-Malo Open drives fans crazy

Naomi Osaka's first ever title on clay at Saint-Malo Open drives fans crazy

By Aman Mohamed
Modified May 04, 2025 18:24 GMT
Naomi Osaka wins her maiden title in Saint Malo - Image Source: Getty
Naomi Osaka wins her maiden title in Saint Malo - Image Source: Getty

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka captured her first title of the season at the L'Open 35 de Saint Malo. She defeated Kaja Juvan of Slovenia in straight sets 6-1, 7-5.

Osaka entered Saint Malo after a shocking first-round exit in Madrid. She instantly made amends by cruising past Petra Marcinko, Diane Parry, Elsa Jacquemot, and Leolia Jeanjean in the initial few rounds and then outsmarted Juvan in the final.

Osaka's first title on clay was well-received by her fans, who were relieved to witness the four-time Grand Slam champion back in form. Here are some of the fan reactions to her victory.

A happy user wrote via his social media account on 'X'.

"Smile if you just won your first title as a mother!! first clay court title!! smile if you’re a champion in Saint Malo because you are!!! i knew it was only a matter of time before this day would come. proud of you doesn’t begin to explain it."
Another user highlighted:

"NAOMI OSAKA’S TITLE DROUGHT IS OVER!!! HER FIRST CLAY TITLE EVER!!! THANK YOU, SAINT-MALO SLAM."

One fan gushed about the tough conditions in Saint Malo and the win for Osaka.

"Blown away in Saint-Malo – literally! Osaka braved the hurricane to clinch the title at L’Open 35 de Saint-Malo(WTA 125). Not sure how they were even allowed to play in those conditions, but hats off to both players! What a whirlwind win – well done."
Another 'X' user said:

"Naomi Osaka captures her first career clay court title in Saint-Malo. Looking very fit, we might add."

A fan highlighted Osaka and Alex Michelsen winning their first titles on clay:

"Naomi Osaka and Alex Michelsen winning their first titles on clay, on the same day. May the 4th be with you."

Another user wrote:

"Welcome back to the top50 Naomi Osaka".
Osaka was outside the top 50 before the start of the event, but galloped seven places after winning in Saint Malo. She will be ranked 48th in the WTA rankings above Emma Raducanu of Great Britain.

Naomi Osaka has been included in the entry list of the Italian Open 2025

Osaka in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty
Osaka in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka is expected to feature at the Italian Open this year. She will be making her sixth appearance at the event.

Osaka reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open in 2019, which is her best result in Rome. She also reached the fourth round last year but lost to Zheng Qinwen in straight sets.

The 27-year-old will be joined by the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff at the WTA 1000 event. The Italian Open begins on May 6, 2025.

Aman Mohamed

