Naomi Osaka's media boycott yields results as Grand Slams release statement promising to improve 'player experience'

Naomi Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros in controversial circumstances on Monday, after earlier announcing that she would skip all press conferences at the event. And Osaka's withdrawal has prompted the tournament organizers to soften their stance; on Tuesday, Roland Garros released a statement offering support to the 23-year-old for her mental health struggles.

Naomi Osaka disclosed in her withdrawal statement on Monday that she has been suffering from depression since the 2018 US Open, which is puportedly the main reason she struggles to deal with press conferences. This revelation came after her decision to forego her media obligations at the French Open was met with unmistakable hostility by the four Grand Slams.

Roland Garros had released an official statement on Sunday in collaboration with the other three Majors, where they threatened to default Naomi Osaka from the tournament if she continued ignoring her media duties. But now they have put out a significantly more considerate message, offering to help Osaka overcome her mental health issues and also promising to bring change "together as a community".

A new statement from the four Grand Slams in the wake of Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open: pic.twitter.com/7gVNubz6mj — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 1, 2021

"Mental health is a very challenging issue, which deserves our utmost attention," the statement read. "It is both complex and personal, as what affects one individual does not necessarily affect another. We commend Naomi for sharing in her own words the pressures and anxieties she is feeling and we empathize with the unique pressures tennis players may face."

"Together as a community we will continue to improve the player experience at our tournaments, including as it relates to media," the statement added.

The sympathetic tone of the latest statement by the Grand Slams has left many wondering why they didn't respond to Naomi Osaka’s initial announcement with the same degree of consideration. Some claim that the organizers were forced to back down after the near-universal criticism they received for allegedly bullying a player suffering from depression.

"Sport requires rules and regulations to ensure that no player has an unfair advantage over another" - The Grand Slams in response to Naomi Osaka's withdrawal

While the Grand Slams did acknowledge the existence of mental health problems in their initial statement, the fact that they threatened Naomi Osaka with defaults and suspensions heavily undermined their message. They seem to be attempting damage control in their latest statement, asserting that players' mental welfare was a top priority for them.

"While players' well-being has always been a priority to the Grand Slams, our intention, together with the WTA, the ATP and the ITF, is to advance mental health and well-being through further actions," the statement read.

The Grand Slams further emphasized the need for better communication between the players and the tennis authorities in the future. They also took the opportunity to establish the importance of rules when it comes to sports.

"Change should come through the lens of maintaining a fair playing field, regardless of ranking or status," the statement read. "Sport requires rules and regulations to ensure that no player has an unfair advantage over another."

Please help Sportskeeda improve its tennis coverage. Take a 30-second survey now!