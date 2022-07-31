Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Silicon Valley Classic 2022

Naomi Osaka will square off against Qinwen Zheng in the first round of the Silicon Valley Classic. She'll be returning to the tour after two months at the WTA 500 event. The 24-year-old played her last match at the 2022 French Open, where she was ousted by Amanda Anisimova in the first round.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka will compete at the Silicon Valley Classic held on the San Jose State University campus in California. This will be the 50th edition of the tournament and Danielle Collins won the event in 2021.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Naomi Osaka will take on Qinwen Zheng in the first round of the Silicon Valley Classic.

Zheng has had a good season so far, garnering 27 wins from 39 matches and winning titles at the ITF W60 Orlando and WTA 125 Valencia Open. She also reached the semifinals at the Melbourne Summer Set and the fourth round at the 2022 French Open.

The 19-year-old put up an impressive display in Paris, defeating the likes of Simona Halep and Alize Cornet en route to the fourth round, but couldn't see off a challenge from Iga Swiatek. Despite winning the opening set against the World No. 1, she bowed out of the claycourt major in three sets.

However, Zheng continued her decent run of form at the Valencia Open, outclassing her Chinese compatriot Xiyu Wang to lift the second trophy of her season.

On Grass, the World No. 49 made early exits at the Berlin Open and Eastbourne International. She built some momentum at the Wimbledon Championships by reaching the third round, but couldn't get over the line against Elena Rybakina, who eventually went on to win the tournament.

Zheng will be playing her first match since her exit at the All England Club and has also signed up to be part of the National Bank Open in Toronto and the Western and Southern Bank Open in Cincinnati. She will be eager to build some momentum before making her first appearance at the US Open Championships at the end of the month.

Naomi Osaka vs Qinwen Zheng match schedule

The first-round match between Osaka and Qinwen Zheng will be held in the evening session on Tuesday.

Match Timing: To be updated

Date: August 2, 2022.

Naomi Osaka vs Qinwen Zheng streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Osaka take on Zheng live on their respective channels and sites -

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, USA

TSN - Canada

DigiSport - Hungary, Romania

iQIYI - China

NowTV - Hong Kong

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

O2 TV - Czech Republic

Starhub - Singapore

Supertennis - Italy

Setanta Sports - Kazakhstan

