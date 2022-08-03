Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Silicon Valley Classic 2022

Naomi Osaka will square off against Coco Gauff in the second round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. She began her campaign with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 win against China's Qinwen Zheng.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is competing at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic held on the San Jose State University campus in California. This is the 50th edition of the tournament. Danielle Collins won the event in 2021.

The WTA 500 event is one of the key lead-up tournaments to the US Open, which will kick off at the end of the month.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Osaka will take on sixth seed Coco Gauff in the second round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Gauff has been in good form this season, amassing 26 wins from 39 matches and finishing as the runner-up at the 2022 French Open. She also reached the semifinals at the Adelaide International and bett1open in Berlin.

2022 French Open - Day 14

The American picked up dominant wins over Elise Mertens, Sloane Stephens and Martina Trevisan in Paris but couldn't hold off Iga Swiatek in the final. She looked nervy against the Pole despite not dropping a set en route to the summit clash.

The 18-year-old entered the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on the back of a disappointing third-round loss at Wimbledon. She scored wins over Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Mihaela Buzarnescu in the first two rounds, but couldn't get over the line against Amanda Anisimova, losing 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1.

She began her campaign in San Jose with a commanding performance against Anhelina Kalinina in the first round, defeating the Ukrainian 6-1, 6-0.

Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff match schedule

The second-round match between Osaka and Gauff will be held on Thursday.

Match Timing: To be updated

Date: August 4, 2022.

Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Osaka take on Gauff live on their respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, USA

TSN - Canada

DigiSport - Hungary, Romania

iQIYI - China

NowTV - Hong Kong

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

O2 TV - Czech Republic

Starhub - Singapore

Supertennis - Italy

Setanta Sports - Kazakhstan

