Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Abu Dhabi Open 2024, R1

Naomi Osaka will open her Abu Dhabi Open campaign with a first-round match against the big-hitting American Danielle Collins.
The Japanese player had returned to competition in Australia last month after an extended absence owing to her pregnancy. She reached the second round of the Brisbane International before going down against Karolina Pliskova and then exited the Australian Open after losing her opener to Caroline Garcia.
Osaka will be keen on getting back to winning ways, but finds herself pitted against a tricky opponent in the form of Collins — a former Grand Slam finalist.
Where is Naomi Osaka playing?
Osaka will be participating in the Abu Dhabi Open 2024, a WTA 500 tournament. This will be the third edition of the event and main draw action will commence on Monday (February 5).
Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?
Danielle Collins is a former top-10 player and a Grand Slam finalist, having reached the 2022 Australian Open final where she lost to Ashleigh Barty.
The American started her 2024 season with a couple of early exits at Brisbane and Adelaide, but pushed World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in their Australian Open second-round encounter.
Collins employs a gung-ho brand of tennis not much different from Osaka’s own. Fans can expect some big hitting as both women would look to dictate rallies from the baseline.
Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins match schedule
The two are set to contest their first-round match on Tuesday, but the exact time would only be ascertained once the order of play is released.
Date: February 6, 2024 (Tuesday)
Time: TBA
Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins streaming details
Viewers can catch Osaka and Collins live on the following channels and sites:
Sky Sports - United Kingdom
beIN SPORTS - Australia & France
Tennis Channel - USA, Puerto Rico, Germany, Austria, Switzerland & Netherlands
TVA - Canada
Supertennis - Italy, San Marino & Vatican City
Canal+ - Poland
ESPN - Latin America
Sportsmax - Caribbean
Telia - Estonia
TV2 - Denmark
DigiSport - Romania
Eleven Sports - Portugal
Match4 - Hungary
O2 - Czech Republic
Playsports/Telenet - Belgium
PragoSports/RTVS - Slovakia
Setanta - Baltics, CIS & Ukraine
Sportklub - Balkans
DAZN - Spain & Japan
TapDMV - Philippines
Astro - Malaysia & Brunei
NOW TV - Hong Kong
Reddentes Sports/Champions TV/Emtek - Indonesia
Spark - New Zealand
Sportcast - Chinese Taipei
Starhub - Singapore
Truevisions - Thailand
Live streaming would also be available on WTA TV.
