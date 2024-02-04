Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Abu Dhabi Open 2024, R1

Naomi Osaka will open her Abu Dhabi Open campaign with a first-round match against the big-hitting American Danielle Collins.

The Japanese player had returned to competition in Australia last month after an extended absence owing to her pregnancy. She reached the second round of the Brisbane International before going down against Karolina Pliskova and then exited the Australian Open after losing her opener to Caroline Garcia.

Osaka will be keen on getting back to winning ways, but finds herself pitted against a tricky opponent in the form of Collins — a former Grand Slam finalist.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka will be participating in the Abu Dhabi Open 2024, a WTA 500 tournament. This will be the third edition of the event and main draw action will commence on Monday (February 5).

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Australian Open.

Danielle Collins is a former top-10 player and a Grand Slam finalist, having reached the 2022 Australian Open final where she lost to Ashleigh Barty.

The American started her 2024 season with a couple of early exits at Brisbane and Adelaide, but pushed World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in their Australian Open second-round encounter.

Collins employs a gung-ho brand of tennis not much different from Osaka’s own. Fans can expect some big hitting as both women would look to dictate rallies from the baseline.

Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins match schedule

The two are set to contest their first-round match on Tuesday, but the exact time would only be ascertained once the order of play is released.

Date: February 6, 2024 (Tuesday)

Time: TBA

Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins streaming details

Viewers can catch Osaka and Collins live on the following channels and sites:

Live streaming would also be available on WTA TV.

