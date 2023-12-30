Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Brisbane International 2024, R1

Naomi Osaka will begin her comeback against Tamara Korpatsch in the first round of the 2024 Brisbane International on Monday.

Osaka announced her pregnancy prior to the start of the 2023 Australian Open and took the entire year off after that. She announced her intention to return at the start of 2024 and has kept her promise.

Prior to that, Osaka's 2022 season was rather turbulent. Her title defense at the Australian Open came to an end in the third round. She did reach the final of the Miami Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek. It was the best result of her season.

This will be Osaka's fourth appearance in Brisbane. She fell in the final qualifying round in 2016, but made it to the semifinals in 2018 and 2020, losing to Lesia Tsurenko and Karolina Pliskova respectively.

Osaka has generally played quite well Down Under, as evident by her couple of Australian Open titles and her good results in other tournaments. The 26-year old is now looking forward to competing a lot more than she did prior to her break.

On that note, here's a look at the details regarding Osaka's comeback match:

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Tamara Korpatsch at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Naomi Osaka has been drawn against Tamara Korpatsch in the first round of the 2024 Brisbane International. A string of losses saw the German fall outside of the top 100 of the WTA rankings in 2023.

Korpatsch salvaged her season at the very end by winning the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca. It pushed her back inside the top 100 and also marked her maiden title at the WTA level.

Naomi Osaka vs Tamara Korpatsch match schedule

The two will take to the court for their first round match on Monday. The exact time will be known once the order of play for the day is out.

Date: January 1, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Naomi Osaka vs Tamara Korpatsch streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel: USA, Germany, Austria, Swizterland & Puerto Rico

Sky Sports: UK

TSN: Canada

Stan Sport, Nine Network: Australia

Canal+: Poland

Super Tennis: Italy

ESPN - Central & South America

DAZN - Japan

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

O2 TV - Czech Republic

Telenet - Belgium

TV2 - Denmark

Sportsmax- Caribbean

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

