Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Italian Open 2024, R1

Naomi Osaka is slated to lock horns with Clara Burel in the first round of the 2024 Italian Open on Wednesday, May 8.

Osaka heads into Rome with a 9-8 W/L record this season, with her best result so far coming at the Qatar Open where she reached the last eight.

She is 1-2 on the red dirt this year. She played her first match on the clay in Rouen but was beaten by Martina Trevisan in straight sets. She started brightly in Madrid the following week with a convincing victory over Greet Minnen in the first round but stumbled in the second round against Liudmila Samsonova.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Naomi Osaka is currently competing at the 2024 Italian Open. The event is a part of the WTA 1000 category and is played on the red clay in the Italian capital. It is held annually in May in the lead-up to Roland Garros.

Osaka debuted at the event back in 2017, losing out in the second round to Laura Siegemund in straight sets. She last played at the event back in 2021 where she lost to Jessica Pegula in the opener.

She holds a 3-4 W/L record at the event, with her quarterfinal appearance in 2019 being his best result at the event as of now.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Clara Burel in action during the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup

Naomi Osaka will take on World No. 45 Clara Burel in the first round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Burel got her clay court campaign running in Rouen. Seeded seventh, she won her opening encounter from a one-set deficit against Katarina Zavatska. She was beaten by Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the following round in another grueling three-setter. She lost her Madrid Open opener to Olga Danilovic in another match that went the distance.

Burel holds a 12-11 W/L record this season heading into her first-round match-up in Rome. She's never faced off against Osaka in professional competition and hence their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Naomi Osaka vs Clara Burel match schedule

The Naomi Osaka vs Clara Burel's first-round encounter is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, May 8. The exact time, however, is currently unknown as the day's schedule of play has not been released yet.

Date: Wednesday, May 8

Time: TBD

Naomi Osaka vs Clara Burel streaming details

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Fans can catch Naomi Osaka and Clara Burel's first-round match-up and the rest of the 2024 Italian Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN & DAZN

Australia - beIN Sports

India - Tennis Channel

France - beIN Sports France

Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Italy, San Marino, Vatican City, South Tyrol - Sky Sports

Spain - DAZN, TVE, TV3, & Tennis Channel

Czech Republic and Slovakia - AMC Networks

Poland, Czech Republic, and Slovakia - CANAL+

Romania - Digisport

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Belgium - Telenet / Play Sports

Denmark - TV2 Denmark

Turkey - beIn Digiturk

China - YOUKU

Japan - DAZN

South Korea - CJ ENM

Singapore - STARHUB

New Zealand - TVNZ

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

