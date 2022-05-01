Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2022

Naomi Osaka's claycourt season started on a positive note as she booked her place in the second round of the Madrid Open. The Japanese beat qualifier Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 6-1 in the first round in just over an hour. It was a fine display from the World No. 36, who is looking to move back up in the rankings.

#NaomiOsaka #AnastasiaPotapova #Madrid #Tennis 2019 Quarterfinalist Naomi Osaka easily booked her place in the second round of Madrid OpenShe brushed aside Istanbul champion Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 6-1Madrid Open | Twitter 2019 Quarterfinalist Naomi Osaka easily booked her place in the second round of Madrid Open 🔥She brushed aside Istanbul champion Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 6-1 👏📷 Madrid Open | Twitter#NaomiOsaka #AnastasiaPotapova #Madrid #Tennis https://t.co/8DQCzbJ3zn

The 24-year-old will square off against home favorite Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round. The Spaniard, who is currently ranked No. 47 in the world, overcame last year's Roland Garros runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round in three sets.

The Spaniard needs nearly 2.5 hours to defeat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in Madrid. Ain't no party like a Sara Sorribes Tormo party because a Sara Sorribes Tormo party don't STOP!No, seriously. Her matches last a long time usually. It's like a whole thing.The Spaniard needs nearly 2.5 hours to defeat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in Madrid. 🎶Ain't no party like a Sara Sorribes Tormo party because a Sara Sorribes Tormo party don't STOP!🎶No, seriously. Her matches last a long time usually. It's like a whole thing.The Spaniard needs nearly 2.5 hours to defeat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in Madrid. https://t.co/JcYioQJfZg

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Naomi Osaka is currently competing at the Madrid Open. Her debut in the main draw of the tournament came in 2018 where she lost in the first round. The following year, Osaka reached the quarterfinals of the competition before losing to Belinda Bencic in three sets.

Last year, the 24-year-old reached the second round in Madrid but lost to Karolina Muchova.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Sara Sorribes Tormo has won 12 out of 19 matches this season

Osaka will take on Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round of the Madrid Open. The Spaniard has won 12 out of 19 matches this season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Abierto Zapopan, the Monterrey Open and the Istanbul Cup. This will be the fourth meeting between Osaka and Sorribes Tormo, with the former leading the head-to-head 2-1.

The Japanese won their first two meetings at Wimbledon in 2017 and the Madrid Open in 2018. However, Sorribes Tormo had her revenge in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tie between Japan and Spain in 2020.

Naomi Osaka vs Sara Sorribes Tormo match schedule

The second-round match between Osaka and Sorribes Tormo is the last one scheduled at the Estadio Manolo Santana on Sunday. The match is scheduled to start not before 7 pm local time.

Match Timing: Not before 7 pm local time / 5 pm GMT / 1 pm ET / 10:30 pm IST

Date: 1 May 2022

Naomi Osaka vs Sara Sorribes Tormo streaming details

Viewers from the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the second-round match between Osaka and Sorribes Tormo live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can watch the match live on Tennis Channel.

UK: UK viewers can watch Osaka take on Sorribes Tormo on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can catch the action live on DAZN.

Australia: Australian fans can watch all the action live on beIN Sports.

