Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2024

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will square off against Greet Minnen in the first round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Osaka will make her fifth appearance in the Madrid Open this week. She was last seen competing in the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole, where she lost to Martina Trevisan in the first round. The Italian defeated her with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 32 minutes.

The Japanese player has amassed six wins from her last 10 matches on tour. She will be hoping to make a significant impact in Madrid.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Naomi Osaka will compete in the 2024 Madrid Open this week. The clay court event is a part of the WTA 1000 series on the women's circuit.

The first edition of the Madrid Open took place in 2009, where Dinara Safina outclassed Caroline Wozniacki to lift the title. Tennis icons such as Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova have also won the event in the past.

The tournament is held at the La Caja Mágica in Manzanares Park, which is a multipurpose stadium in Madrid, Spain. The winner in the women's singles category will receive 1000 points in the WTA rankings and prize money worth €963,225.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against ?

Greet Minnen at The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Naomi Osaka will take on Greet Minnen in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Minnen has made an ordinary start to the season so far, chalking up a third-round appearance in the Miami Open and a second-round finish in the Qatar Open. She qualified for the main draw in Doha and entered Miami as a lucky loser.

The Belgian has entered the main draw in Madrid as a lucky loser. She outclassed Darja Semenistaja in the first round, but couldn't make her mark against Emiliana Arango in the second round of qualifers.

Minnen will feature in the Madrid Open for the second time in her career. She was seen competing at the event in 2022, where she was eliminated in the first round. The 26-year-old will be hoping to present a stern challenge to Osaka during their first encounter on tour this week.

Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen match schedule

Osaka and Minnen's match is scheduled to start not before 2:30 pm local time at the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium on Wednesday.

Match timing: 2:30pm local time / 12:30 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST / 8:30 am ET

Date: April 24, 2024

Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen match streaming details

The women's matches in the Madrid Open 2024 will be telecast on the following channels:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

TVNZ - New Zealand

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia

Nova Sports - Greece, Cyprus

DigiSport - Romania

Setanta - Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

TVE - Spain

TV2 - Denmark

DAZN - Japan

Now TV - Hong Kong

TapDMV - Philippines

Truevisions - Thailand

Tennis Channel - India

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

