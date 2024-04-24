Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2024, R2

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will square off against Liudmila Samsonova in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open.
Osaka entered Madrid on the back of a first round exit at the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole. She began her campaign at the Madrid Open by cruising past Greet Minnen in the first round, 6-4, 6-1.
The four-time Grand Slam champion is making her fifth appearance at the Madrid Open. She is starting to hit top gear on the women's tour and will enter the bout with seven wins from her last 11 matches.
Where is Naomi Osaka playing?
Naomi Osaka will compete in the 2024 Madrid Open this week. The clay court event is a part of the WTA 1000 series on the women's circuit.
The tournament is held at the La Caja Mágica in Manzanares Park, which is a multipurpose stadium in Madrid, Spain. The winner in the women's singles category will receive 1000 points in the WTA rankings and prize money worth €963,225.
The Madrid Open is currently hosting its 15th edition on the women's tour. Players like Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Ons Jabeur have previously won the event.
Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?
Naomi Osaka will take on Liudmila Samsonova in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open.
Samsonova has made a modest start to the season by garnering four wins from 13 matches, including a semifinal finish at the Abu Dhabi Open. She also reached the third round of the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she lost to Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets.
The Russian player entered Madrid on the back of a first round exit at the Stuttgart Open. Despite a valiant effort against Anastasia Potapova, she fell to the 23-year-old in a close three-set match, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6.
Samsonova will be hoping to present a stern challenge to Osaka on her third appearance at the Madrid Open.
Naomi Osaka vs Liudmila Samsonova's match schedule
Osaka and Samsonova's match is scheduled to start not before 2:30 pm local time at the Manolo Santana Stadium on Thursday.
Match timing: 2:30 pm local time / 12:30 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST / 8:30 am ET
Date: April 25, 2024
Naomi Osaka vs Liudmila Samsonova match streaming details
The women's matches in the Madrid Open 2024 will be telecast on the following channels:
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA
TSN - Canada (English Language)
TVA - Canada (French Language)
beIN SPORTS - Australia, France
TVNZ - New Zealand
Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia
Nova Sports - Greece, Cyprus
DigiSport - Romania
Setanta - Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan
TVE - Spain
TV2 - Denmark
DAZN - Japan
Now TV - Hong Kong
TapDMV - Philippines
Truevisions - Thailand
Tennis Channel - India
Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.
