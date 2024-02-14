Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Qatar Open, QF

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will lock horns with Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Qatar Open on Thursday.

Osaka got the better of 15th seed Caroline Garcia in the first round with a 7-5, 6-4 win. She also avenged her loss to the Frenchwoman in the first round of this year's Australian Open with the victory.

Osaka then bested Petra Martic 6-3, 7-6 (9) in the second round to set up a third round date against Lesia Tsurenko. However, the latter pulled out of the tournament due to an injury, thus sending the Japanese into the quarterfinals without hitting a ball.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is currently participating in the season's first WTA 1000 event, the Qatar Open. This marks just her second appearance at the venue; she previously played here in 2018. Back then, she came through the qualifying rounds and made it to the second round, where she lost to Anastasia Sevastova.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Karolina Pliskova at the 2024 Qatar Open.

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova is Osaka's quarterfinal opponent. The Czech won the Transylvania Open on Sunday, her first title in over four years. She then made a beeline for the Qatar Open, as her opening-round contest was scheduled for Monday.

Despite the short turnaround, Pliskova staged a comeback to defeat Anna Kalinskaya 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the first round. She was pushed to three sets by Anastasia Potapova in the next round too, but scored a 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 win over her in the end.

Pliskova then rallied from a set down once again to beat Linda Noskova 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the third round. She'll fancy her chances against Osaka as well, given that she leads 4-2 in the head-to-head.

Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Pliskova match schedule

The two will close out the day's proceedings on Centre Court on Thursday. Since their match is the final one, there's a possibility of a delayed start if the previous ones go on for a long time.

Date: February 15, 2024

Time: Approx. 8:00 p.m. local time, 12 noon ET, 5:00 p.m. GMT and 10:30 p.m. IST.

Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Pliskova streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: The match will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can keep up with the proceedings on TSN.

Australia: Viewers can tune in to beIN Sports 2 to watch the match.

