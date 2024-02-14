Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Qatar Open, R3

Naomi Osaka will face Lesia Tsurenko in the third round of the Qatar Open. The Japanese has looked in good touch in the first WTA 1000 event of 2024 and booked her place in the Round of 16 with a 6-3, 7-6(9) win over Petra Martic.

Osaka started the match strongly by taking the first set 6-3 but the second set was tightly contested by both players. It eventually went to a tiebreak and Osaka held her nerves to win it 11-9 and book her place in the third round of the Qatar Open.

Here, the Japanese will face Lesia Tsurenko in what will be the fourth meeting between the two. Osaka currently leads 2-1 in her head-to-head against the Ukrainian.

The winner of the match between Osaka and Tsurenko will face either Karolina Pliskova or Linda Noskova in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is currently competing at the Qatar Open and is enjoying her best-ever run at the tournament. The Japanese started the WTA 1000 event by stunning 15th seed Caroline Garcia.

The 26-year-old then faced Petra Martic and beat her 6-3, 7-6(9) to book her place in the Round of 16 in Doha.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Lesia Tsurenko in action at the Australian Open

Lesia Tsurenko is Naomi Osaka's opponent in the third round of the Qatar Open and has won five out of eight matches so far this season.

The Ukrainian entered the WTA 1000 event after a first-round exit in Abu Dhabi, and started the tournament with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Zeynep Sonmez. She then faced fourth seed Ons Jabeur and beat her 6-3, 6-2 to book her place in the third round in Doha.

Naomi Osaka vs Lesia Tsurenko match schedule

Osaka and Tsurenko will lock horns in the second match that will take place on Centre Court on February 14, 2024.

Timing: Approx. 7:30 pm local time, 11:30 am ET, 10 pm IST.

Date: February 14, 2024.

Naomi Osaka vs Lesia Tsurenko streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on their respective channels and sites:

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Qatar Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can keep up with the proceedings on TSN.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline