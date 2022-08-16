Naomi Osaka's skincare brand teams up with college athletes in Glow Outside campaign

Naomi Osaka's skincare brand KINLÒ partnered with five college athletes in NIL (name, image and likeness) deals in its campaign to to educate communities of color about the benefits of regular sunscreen use.

Osaka, who has also dabbled in entrepreneurship, launched the brand last year to specifically cater to people with melanated skin. The Japanese tennis star aims to dispel the myth that melanin-rich skin is immune to sun damage, according to KINLÒ's website.

Women athletes Deja Kelly (University of North Carolina basketball), Reilyn Turner (University of California at Los Angeles Soccer), Solani Hodel (Stanford University Beach Volleyball), Ziyah Leigh Holman (University of Michigan track and field), and lone male representative Robert Dillingham (University of Kentucky basketball) will work with the skincare brand in its 'Glow Outside' campaign.

"I’m so excited to partner with these amazing student athletes to help spread awareness for our Glow Outside campaign,” said KINLÒ founder and CEO Naomi Osaka in an article on the Forbes website.

“As young, influential voices in the space, they are the perfect fit to help champion such an important initiative and as a brand, we couldn’t be prouder to empower and support NCAA athletes."

The athletes were said to have been chosen as they embody the values of the brand and will demonstrate the product and educate people about the importance of sun care as ambassadors.

In an Instagram post, Kinlo stated that exposure to the sun while competing on the tour partly inspired Osaka to develop the brand.

Naomi Osaka faces Zhang Shuai in Cincinnati Open first round

Naomi Osaka awaits Coco Gauff's serve in the Silicon Valley Classic earlier this month.

Naomi Osaka will look to make the most of her stint at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, the last WTA 1000 event before the US Open later this month.

Osaka, eyeing a third title in New York, is in the final stretch of preparations for the hardcourt Grand Slam. The World No. 39, who retired from her first-round match in Toronto last week due to lower back pain, will test her mettle against Zhang Shuai to open her campaign in Cincinnati.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Stadium Court

Naomi Osaka vs. Zhang Shuai

Venus Williams vs. Karolina Pliskova

Nick Kyrgios vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina



Night

Serena Williams vs. Emma Raducanu

Daniil Medvedev vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Tuesday OOP at #CincyTennis Stadium CourtNaomi Osaka vs. Zhang ShuaiVenus Williams vs. Karolina PliskovaNick Kyrgios vs. Alejandro Davidovich FokinaNightSerena Williams vs. Emma RaducanuDaniil Medvedev vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Tuesday OOP at #CincyTennis Stadium CourtNaomi Osaka vs. Zhang ShuaiVenus Williams vs. Karolina PliskovaNick Kyrgios vs. Alejandro Davidovich FokinaNightSerena Williams vs. Emma RaducanuDaniil Medvedev vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp

Osaka and 44th-ranked Zhang have squared off five times previously, with the Japanese star narrowly leading their head-to-head tally at 3-2.

The former World No. 1 won their last clash at the China Open in Beijing four years ago.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan