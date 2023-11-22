"Naomi Osaka’s story rang loud beyond the small walls of tennis" - Journalist reveals why he wrote a biography on the Japanese

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg recently opened up about what inspired him to write Naomi Osaka's upcoming biography, "Naomi Osaka: Her Journey to Finding Her Power and Her Voice".

The book, which is scheduled to be released in January 2024, promises to explore the life, career, and achievements of the Japanese.

Rothenberg said that he chose her as the subject of his book because he wanted to learn more about her and share her story with the world.

In a recent X(formerly Twitter) exchange, Rothenberg explained why he thinks Osaka is the perfect biographical subject. He said that he knew a lot about her, but still had many questions and curiosities that he wanted to satisfy.

"There are lots of reasons, but mostly Naomi was a player about whom I both knew a lot and yet still wanted to know a lot more, and ultimately learned enough to fill this book and then some," Rothenberg responded to a follower on X.

Rothenberg praised Osaka for being open and honest in a way that "reveals and resonates hugely". He said that she is the most successful player born in the 90s, and the biggest new star tennis has created in the last ten years.

"Naomi, since I first met her when she was a teenager, has been consistently open and honest in a way that reveals and resonates hugely. On court, she’s still the most successful player born in the whole 90s, and the biggest new star tennis has created in the last ~ten years," Rothenberg added.

Rothenberg expressed his hope that the book will appeal to tennis fans and non-fans alike and that they will find things to relate to.

"And Naomi’s story rang loud beyond the small walls of tennis. I didn’t want to write a book just about tennis, and Naomi exists in a wide cultural context. Hope folks, tennis fans or not, can pre-order and find things to react and relate to within!" Rothenberg continued.

Naomi Osaka confirms her tennis comeback at 2024 Brisbane International

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 US Open

Naomi Osaka is ready to make her comeback to the tennis world after giving birth to her first child in July this year.

The four-time Grand Slam champion will kick off her 2024 season at the Brisbane International, a WTA 500 event scheduled to take place from December 31, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

The 26-year-old previously talked about her ambitions of winning eight more Grand Slam titles and getting a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I want to win eight more Grand Slams and try to win the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It's one of the goals that excites me the most about returning to sport. I took a break, but I always feel very competitive and full of desire to win the most important tournaments in my sport again," Osaka said via tennisworldusa.com.

Naomi Osaka's latest appearance was at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Japan last year, where she withdrew from the tournament ahead of her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia, due to abdominal pain.

